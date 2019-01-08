You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's finance ministry says govt has taken sufficient steps to raise sales tax

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 11:07 AM

BP_Taro Aso_080119_14.jpg
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the government had taken sufficient measures to raise the nationwide sales tax as scheduled this year in October.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the government had taken sufficient measures to raise the nationwide sales tax as scheduled this year in October.

Mr Aso, speaking to reporters, said there was no change to the government's plan to raise the sales tax, baring a Lehman Brothers-type of crisis.

He also expects Japan's economic recovery to continue given the policies the government has already put in place. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US, China hold more trade talks overshadowed by Kim visit

Liang withdraws nomination for Federal Reserve board seat: White House

Singapore firms' payment performance dips for third straight quarter in Q4 2018

Trudeau, Trump denounce China's 'arbitrary detention' of Canadians

North Korean leader Kim on visit to China: Xinhua, KCNA

UK, European officials discussing possible Brexit delay: report

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will

Must Read

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chew's Group, Silkroad Nickel, Swee Hong, F&N, LTC Corp

Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms' payment performance dips for third straight quarter in Q4 2018

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening