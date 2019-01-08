Japan's finance ministry says govt has taken sufficient steps to raise sales tax

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the government had taken sufficient measures to raise the nationwide sales tax as scheduled this year in October.

[TOKYO] Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the government had taken sufficient measures to raise the nationwide sales tax as scheduled this year in October.

Mr Aso, speaking to reporters, said there was no change to the government's plan to raise the sales tax, baring a Lehman Brothers-type of crisis.

He also expects Japan's economic recovery to continue given the policies the government has already put in place.

REUTERS