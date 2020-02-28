You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's Jan factory output beats expectations, inventories rise

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 8:56 AM

AB_factory_280220.jpg
Japan's factory output rose more than expected in January, in a sign of relief for an economy facing heightened risks of slipping into a recession as the coronavirus outbreak in China disrupts supply chains and business activity.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's factory output rose more than expected in January, in a sign of relief for an economy facing heightened risks of slipping into a recession as the coronavirus outbreak in China disrupts supply chains and business activity.

The world's third-largest economy shrank at the fastest pace in almost six years in the December quarter as a nationwide tax hike hurt business and consumer spending and exports suffered from soft overseas demand.

Official data showed factory output rose 0.8 per cent in January from the previous month, a faster expansion than the 0.2 per cent gain in a Reuters forecast. That followed a downwardly revised 1.2 per cent rise in the previous month, the first advance in three months.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to gain 5.3 per cent in February and slump 6.9 per cent in March, the data showed.

The February forecast was based on company's plans for the month up to Feb 10, a ministry official told reporters, meaning that output cuts over the coronavirus after that date are not included in the forecast.

SEE ALSO

Dovish board member calls for review of Bank of Japan's policy framework

Production was lifted by a sharp increase in output of cars and other transport equipment, which offset a decrease in output of production machinery, the data showed.

Inventories rose at their fastest pace in since March 2018, rising 1.5 per cent in January from the previous month, boosted by higher inventories of cars and production machinery.

Separate data released on Friday showed retail sales dropped 0.4 per cent in January, falling at a slower pace than expected by analysts.

Friday's data batch follows a string of weak indicators in recent weeks, including manufacturing and service sector activity gauges indicating the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on the economy.

The better-than-expected output reading could provide some relief to government and central bank policymakers already under pressure to boost growth as the coronavirus hangs over the economic outlook.

The government also released unemployment figures on Friday, which showed the nationwide jobless rate rose while the jobs-to-applicants ration slipped, though that was partly ascribed to a change in the survey method.

"The rise in the unemployment rate coupled with a sharp fall in the job-to-applicant ratio last month suggests that the economic fallout from the sales tax hike has started to curb firms' demand for workers," Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.4 per cent in January from 2.2 per cent in December, and the jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.49 in January from 1.57 in the previous month, government data showed.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China reports 44 new virus deaths, lowest rise in new cases in over a month

Confidence returning for UK consumers and companies: surveys

Mixed messages, test delays hamper US coronavirus response

Top Democrat signals Sanders needs majority to claim nomination

California monitoring 8,400 for possible coronavirus but lacks test kits

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Netherlands

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 08:59 AM
Technology

Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus

[BENGALURU] Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would cancel its annual developer conference due to fears over the...

Feb 28, 2020 08:46 AM
Government & Economy

China reports 44 new virus deaths, lowest rise in new cases in over a month

[BEIJING] China reported 44 more deaths from the novel coronavirus epidemic on Friday and 327 fresh cases, the...

UPDATED 9 min ago
Feb 28, 2020 08:45 AM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang Q4 net profit falls 30%

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding posted a 30 per cent drop in net profit to 642.3 million yuan (S$127.9 million) for its...

Feb 28, 2020 08:43 AM
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit cuts Q4 DPU, sees muted demand for Wuhan asset

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust’s (EC World Reit) distribution per unit (DPU) fell by 3.8 per cent on the year...

Feb 28, 2020 08:34 AM
Companies & Markets

Olam Q4 profit more than quadruples on higher earnings, exceptional gains

AGRI and food giant Olam International more than quadrupled its net profit to S$313.4 million for the fourth quarter...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.