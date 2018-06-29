You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's jobless rate hits 26-year low

Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 9:41 AM

BP_JapJobs_290618_82.jpg
Japan's jobless rate slumped to a 26-year low in May while the jobs-to-applicants ratio hit new record high, as the country struggles with labour shortages, official figures showed Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's jobless rate slumped to a 26-year low in May while the jobs-to-applicants ratio hit new record high, as the country struggles with labour shortages, official figures showed Friday.

The unemployment rate fell to 2.2 per cent from 2.5 per cent in the previous three months, according to a survey by the internal affairs ministry, the lowest level since August-October of 1992.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at its highest rate in 44 years, with 160 job offers going for every 100 job hunters, the labour ministry said in separate data.

Japan has long struggled with a tight labour market, thanks to an ageing society, a perennially low birth rate and very low levels of immigration.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The government has proposed slightly loosening tight restrictions on foreign workers to help ease the problem.

A separate survey by the trade and industry ministry released Friday showed factory output edged down 0.2 per cent in May.

It was the first decline in four months - but the ministry kept the view it has held since January that "industrial production is picking up slowly."

The latest data comes after Japan's economy slid into reverse for the first time in two years at the beginning of 2018, hit by sluggish consumption and a winter cold snap.

The economy contracted by 0.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the January-March period, compared with growth of 0.1 per cent at the end of 2017.

That brought to an end a series of eight consecutive quarters of growth, a winning streak not seen since the heady days of the "miracle" boom of the 1980s.

AFP

Government & Economy

US appoints long-awaited ambassador to South Korea

China weekend data to hint at economic readiness for trade war

Return of mega-deals helps European M&A double

Gunman kills at least five, injures others in Maryland newsroom

EY tax practitioners urge Asean to work together on tax matters

More power for taxmen to search persons, premises with changes to GST

Editor's Choice

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
4 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Jun 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Del Monte, Rich Capital, Second Chance Properties, Emerging Towns & Cities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening