You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's July core inflation hovers at 2-yr low, adds pressure on BOJ

Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 10:00 AM

BP_BOJ_230819_32.jpg
Japan's core consumer inflation wallowed at a two-year low in July, increasing pressure for the central bank to acknowledge price momentum was slowing and expand its radical stimulus programme.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's core consumer inflation wallowed at a two-year low in July, increasing pressure for the central bank to acknowledge price momentum was slowing and expand its radical stimulus programme.

With the global economy hit by the Sino-US tariff war and a pick-up in demand in the second half of the year uncertain, attention has turned to global central banks to gauge their readiness for further stimulus.

Indeed, expectations that the BOJ will ease further have grown, a recent Reuters poll showed, after the central bank at its last policy meeting committed to expanding stimulus if a global slowdown prolongs and threatens to derail Japan's economic recovery.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, rose 0.6 per cent in July year-on-year, matching economists' median estimate.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The reading for July matched the previous month's gain, which was the slowest pace since July 2017 when the index climbed 0.5 per cent.

The so-called core-core CPI, which excludes the effects of volatile food and energy costs, was also up 0.6 per cent in July from a year earlier. It is closely watched by the BOJ to gauge how much the economy's strength has translated into price gains.

But the data indicates the central bank remains well behind in its efforts to achieve its 2 per cent inflation target as an eight-month long export slump on the back of the US-China trade war and slowing global demand take a toll on the world's third-largest economy.

"It's just a matter of time before the BOJ acknowledges that the momentum of a higher inflation rate is being lost," said Masaaki Kanno, chief economist at Sony Financial Holdings.

"Japan is not in deflation at all, but it (inflation) is far below the BOJ's target," adding that the central bank may do so in the December quarter.

Product classes in which prices rose include processed food, electricity and furniture, while those that fell include fresh food and gasoline.

Japan's economy grew an annualised 1.8 per cent in the second quarter thanks to robust household consumption and business investment. But despite signs of strength at home, analysts have warned the timing of a pick-up in global demand is crucial for the growth outlook.

In July, exports slipped for an eighth month, marking the longest run of declines in exports since a 14-month stretch from October 2015 to November 2016.

Separately, Japanese manufacturers' confidence turned negative for the first time since April 2013, the Reuters Tankan survey showed.

Last month, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis, although minutes of the meeting showed policymakers were deeply divided over whether to ease.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan, US negotiators fail to reach agreement on trade, to extend talks

New Zealand central bank chief says pleased with current policy

Federal Reserve’s Kashkari says US shouldn’t ease bank capital rules

Google says YouTube campaign targeted Hong Kong protests

US and Russia trade barbs at UN over 'new arms race'

Macron backs more Brexit talks but insists no concessions

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BP_The Hour Glass_230819_2.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_PGJO23_3871345.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC law firm downsizes after managing partner Jeffrey Ong's scandal

Must Read

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BP_The Hour Glass_230819_2.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

Aug 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Boustead Singapore, Baker Tech, Sakae

BT_20190823_STJO23_3871642.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

'Productive longevity' is behind proposals for older workers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly