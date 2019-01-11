You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's Nov household spending falls for third straight month

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 10:41 AM

[TOKYO] Japan's household spending fell more than expected in November to mark the third straight month of year-on-year declines, government data showed on Friday, adding to growing uncertainties about the country's fragile economic recovery.

Household spending in November fell 0.6 per cent from a year earlier, more than a median market forecast for a 0.1 per cent drop and bigger than the previous month's 0.3 per cent decline.

"Consumption continues to lack strength. External demand is weakening but we can't expect the economy to get much support from domestic demand either," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"The economy seems to be slowing or stalling, though it's not worsening yet."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A pick-up in consumption is crucial for the Bank of Japan to achieve its long-elusive 2 per cent inflation target. Weak spending has discouraged firms from raising prices for fear of losing cost-sensitive households as customers.

Japan's economy shrank in 2018's third quarter and some analysts warn that any rebound in October-December could have been weaker than initially expected, as trade protectionism and slowing global demand hurt business sentiment.

Fears of a global economic slowdown and growing signs the US Federal Reserve will pause its cycle of interest rate hikes have boosted investor demand for safe-haven currencies, leading to an unwelcome rise in the yen that could hurt Japan's export-reliant economy.

The BOJ on Thursday maintained its upbeat view on regional economies of the country but warned that more companies were complaining of the fallout from the US-Chinese trade frictions than three months ago.

The household spending data will be among factors the central bank will scrutinize at its rate review on Jan 22-23. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

White House weighs emergency, Army funds diversion for border wall: reports

Taiwan premier, cabinet to quit after local election defeat

Chinese official 'most likely' to visit in January for trade talks: US Treasury Secretary

Maduro's Venezuela a 'fully entrenched dictatorship': Canada

US, China eye higher-level talks after discussing tech transfer

Trump cancels Davos trip over US-Mexico border wall row

Editor's Choice

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
3 Recession likely in next 2 years
4 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
5 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

Must Read

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_Perennial Real Estate Holdings_110119_21.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Workspace provider IWG leases space at Perennial's Capitol Singapore for premium co-working space concept

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening