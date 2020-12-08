You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's PM announces 73.6t yen in fresh stimulus

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 10:17 AM

rk_yoshihigesuga_081220.jpg
Japan will compile a fresh economic stimulus package worth 73.6 trillion yen (S$943.08 billion), Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday, signalling his resolve to pull the country out of its coronavirus crisis-induced slump.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan will compile a fresh economic stimulus package worth 73.6 trillion yen (S$943.08 billion), Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday, signalling his resolve to pull the country out of its coronavirus crisis-induced slump.

The new stimulus package will include fiscal spending worth around 40 trillion yen, Mr Suga said in a meeting with ruling party executives.

The government is set to finalise the stimulus package later on Tuesday, which would follow a combined US$2.2 trillion from two previous packages that focused on dealing with the immediate strain on households and business.

The new economic measures would help push "new economic growth", Mr Suga said at the meeting.

The package is likely to include subsidies and incentives to prod companies to boost green investment and spending on digitalisation, an area Mr Suga has laid out as his key policy priorities.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Japan's economy rebounded in July-September from its worst postwar contraction in the second quarter, though many analysts expect a third wave of Covid-19 infections to keep any recovery modest.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore will continue to uphold trade links, strengthen connectivity: Chan Chun Sing

US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as Covid-19 aid talks continue

Hailing 'turning point', Britain begins roll-out of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

Japan's household spending rebounds from initial Covid-19 hit

Brazil to offer Covid-19 vaccine for all at no cost, says president

Tech inclusion will ensure that no one is left behind: analysts

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 8, 2020 10:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

Soy-hungry China gets early start buying America's 2021 crop

[CHICAGO] China is so hungry for soybeans that it has started buying US supplies from next year's crop much earlier...

Dec 8, 2020 10:10 AM
Consumer

JD Health shares rise 34% in Hong Kong trading debut

[HONG KONG] JD Health International shares have opened 34 per cent higher from the company's issue price, as Hong...

Dec 8, 2020 10:04 AM
Life & Culture

'Steaks grown from human cells' spark interest and outrage

[NEW YORK] The installation of steak grown from human cells at the Design Museum in London was intended to criticise...

Dec 8, 2020 09:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gas is getting hammered with winter weather absent in forecasts

[CHICAGO] US natural gas prices slumped to the lowest in more than two months as the latest forecasts showed few...

Dec 8, 2020 09:51 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly lower on Tuesday, amid declines in the region and mixed trading overnight on Wall...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Plane-crash risk seen rising on FCC expansion of 5G spectrum in US

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

Exxon faces proxy fight launched by new activist firm Engine No 1

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, Keppel, Sabana Reit, iFast, Japfa

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for