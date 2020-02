Japan's gross domestic product in October-December was likely weaker than in the previous quarter due to the impact of the sales tax hike and a typhoon, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

[TOKYO] Japan's gross domestic product in October-December was likely weaker than in the previous quarter due to the impact of the sales tax hike and a typhoon, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

Mr Nishimura, speaking to reporters, also said Japan's economy was expected to pick up but the coronavirus outbreak could pose a risk to growth.

REUTERS