You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's ruling party plans 100t yen stimulus to fight virus hit

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPAN'S ruling party called for stimulus worth a total of 100 trillion yen (S$1.32 trillion), or 16-17 per cent of economic output, to combat the hit to the economy from the coronavirus, with the government set to sell bonds worth 16 trillion yen to help fund it.

Liberal Democratic Party policy chief Fumio Kishida unveiled the government's draft proposal, saying he wanted to secure a stimulus package worth at least 60 trillion yen, with direct spending worth 20 trillion yen.

Taking account of a package of measures compiled last December to ease the pain from the fallout of the Sino-US trade war, the combined size of the stimulus steps could top 100 trillion yen, Mr Kishida said.

That would well exceed the size of a stimulus package Japan rolled out in the wake of the 2008/09 global financial crisis, which totalled 57 trillion yen with 16 trillion yen in spending.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Will Resilience stimulate the Singapore economy?

"The size of the measures would reach 16-17 per cent in terms of Japan's GDP, bringing it on par with US measures totalling US$2.2 trillion," Mr Kishida told reporters.

To fund the package, Japan has no choice but to issue deficit-covering bonds, another lawmaker said, straining the industrial world's heaviest debt burden that is already twice the size of its economy.

While many lawmakers sought cuts in the national sales tax that went up to 10 per cent last October, Mr Kishida said that would be hard, citing the difficulty of returning the tax to the current level once it had been cut. The ruling party would finalise the proposal on Tuesday for submission to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, he added.

Mr Abe on Saturday ordered his cabinet to compile an unprecedented package of steps - including fiscal spending, monetary policy and tax measures - to support the world's third largest economy.

The government aims to craft an extra budget within 10 days, Mr Abe said.

More than 730,000 people have been infected across the world and some 35,000 have died from the virus, which has disrupted global trade, tourism and supply chains and prompted lockdowns, layoffs and bankruptcies in countries from Europe to North America.

In Japan, a recent jump in domestic coronavirus cases has stoked fears that Mr Abe may declare a state of emergency, at a time a decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics Games threatens to push a fragile economy into recession.

The package of steps will include arrangements allowing small and mid-sized companies to borrow at zero interest from private financial institutions. It will also provide cash payouts to households and small firms that need them the most. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: Will Resilience stimulate the Singapore economy?

Rent rebates not enough to save retailers as curbs slash traffic further

NWC unveils wage cut guidelines to sustain businesses, jobs

MAS' double-tap policy easing still an exercise in restraint

Analysts expect volatility in USD/SGD in the near term

35 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore with 3 new clusters

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 12:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Aramco weighs pipeline stake sale to raise cash

[RIYADH] Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, is weighing the sale of a stake in its pipeline unit to...

Mar 31, 2020 12:19 AM
Life & Culture

A Paris mortuary overwhelmed by coronavirus victims

[PARIS] In normal times, this mortuary in a northwestern corner of Paris receives two or three corpses per day. But...

Mar 30, 2020 11:53 PM
Consumer

J&J, US government plan 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine

[WASHINGTON] Johnson & Johnson said on Monday that it and the US government will invest US$1 billion to create...

Mar 30, 2020 11:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi to raise oil exports to record levels as price war rages

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia said on Monday it will raise its oil exports to a record 10.6 million barrels per day starting...

Mar 30, 2020 10:58 PM
Life & Culture

Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during coronavirus shutdown

[AMSTERDAM] Thieves stole a painting by Vincent van Gogh overnight from the Singer Laren Museum in the Netherlands,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.