You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's wages drop at double the pace expected by economists

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 4:23 PM

AK_jpcov_0801.jpg
Japanese wages fell in November for an eighth straight month, dropping at more than double the pace expected by economists, as employers continued to be cautious about the profit outlook amid a global resurgence of the coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese wages fell in November for an eighth straight month, dropping at more than double the pace expected by economists, as employers continued to be cautious about the profit outlook amid a global resurgence of the coronavirus.

Labour cash earnings slid 2.2 per cent from a year earlier, as year-end bonus payments plunged, labour ministry data showed Thursday. Economists had predicted an overall 0.9 per cent decline.

Falling wages add to headwinds for many Japanese households and the businesses that depend on their spending. The country is also facing the prospect of another state of emergency that is expected to be declared for Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures later Thursday amid spiking virus cases.

KEY INSIGHTS

Falling wages darken the outlook for any sustained rebound in consumer spending, which accounts for more than half of Japan's economy and has been key to the recovery so far. Pay declines are likely to steepen in December as the bonus season hits full swing and more workers see smaller pay packets.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Winter bonuses are more often paid in December so the drop in wages will probably worsen another notch next month," said economist Takeshi Minami, at Norinchukin Research Institute. "That will certainly have a negative impact on consumption."

The pay declines come as services businesses that employ millions of workers grapple with a rapid rise in virus cases at home. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected later Thursday to announce another state of emergency for Tokyo and environs that is likely to include a call for restaurants and bars to close by 8pm.

So far, Japan's companies have fired fewer workers than in many other major economies, keeping unemployment at a low rate of 2.9 per cent, but pay cuts have been part of the trade-off. Big Japanese businesses last month reported they slashed year-end bonuses the most since the global financial crisis.

Bonus payments fell 22.9 per cent.

Overall wages adjusted for inflation fell 1.1 per cent in November compared with the prior year. Analysts had forecast a 0.2 per cent increase amid the steepest declines in consumer prices in a decade.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Democrats inch toward second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

Singapore unemployment eases to 3.3% in November

23 new Covid-19 cases; 21 imported and two in the community

New member of Council of Presidential Advisers sworn in

Surrounded by shrinking circle of aides, a brooding Trump lays into Pence

Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants: study

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 04:38 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished the week on a positive note Friday with investors cheered by the prospect of...

Jan 8, 2021 04:35 PM
Life & Culture

'It's impossible': Tokyo residents concerned about hosting Olympic Games

[TOKYO] As Tokyo woke up to its second state of emergency on Friday, many people believe it will be difficult,...

Jan 8, 2021 04:33 PM
Banking & Finance

South Korea's IPO market poised for record year on booming retail demand

[SEOUL] South Korea is set for the busiest year ever for new share sales as companies ranging from a digital bank,...

Jan 8, 2021 04:16 PM
Government & Economy

Democrats inch toward second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

[WASHINGTON] Congressional Democrats on Friday weighed impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time, two days...

Jan 8, 2021 04:01 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore unemployment eases to 3.3% in November

SINGAPORE'S unemployment rates eased in November for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. The overall...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants: study

ESG backed S$17.4b in Covid-19 business loans in March-Dec 2020: Chan Chun Sing

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, ISDN, Soilbuild Construction, Secura

Curtain falls on CoAssets crowdfund platform, but no systemic risk seen in P2P lending

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for