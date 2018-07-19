Jho Low 'jumping from place to place', says Mahathir, expressing hope he will be arrested

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thurday (July 19) said he had no information on whether fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, had been detained in China.

He was asked about unconfirmed reports that Low had allegedly been arrested in China. Malaysia's China Press and Sarawak Report, citing an unnamed Hong Kong radio station, reported on Thursday that Low had fled to the mainland from Hong Kong.

According to the reports, Low is detained in the mainland pending Dr Mahathir's planned visit to China next month.

When asked by reporters outside parliament whether he had received news of Low's arrest, Mr Mahathir said: "I didn't know. Thank you for giving me the information."

"No information, all I know is that he is jumping from place to place," he said in comments carried by Malaysian media.

"I hope he is arrested."

Asked if Malaysia and China has any extradition treaty, Dr Mahathir replied:"No, but they can always give him back to us."

Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said on Thursday (July 19) he could not confirm the reports that the billionaire linked to the 1MDB corruption scandal has been captured.

"I have not gotten any information on that, and cannot respond to it," he told Malay Mail after a PLUS Berhad event.

During the press conference, Mr Fuzi said Malaysian police had previously managed to trace Low to Hong Kong, Macau and China, but do not have firm information on his current location.

AFP