Jho Low ready to meet 1MDB investigators in Dubai: report

Mr Low is believed to have said he is ready to meet the task force investigating the 1MDB scandal.

Kuala Lumpur

FUGITIVE financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, is believed to have informed the task force investigating the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal that he is ready to meet them in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to assist in the probe.

Citing a government source, a local English language portal reported that his lawyers are expected to meet officials from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Dubai soon to discuss how their client could assist in the investigation of the state fund. Mr Low is keen to seek witness protection in exchange for information into the scandal.

The New Straits Times quoted the unnamed online portal as saying that Mr Low's lawyers from Kobre & Kim, a New York-based litigation boutique specialising in cross-border investigations and disputes practice, were keen to meet MACC officials to discuss areas which they can assist in the probe.

It was reported that Mr Low's lawyers had e-mailed the MACC, discussing the possible meeting in Dubai with them and Mr Low.

MACC believes that Mr Low holds crucial information on the scandal and can help them identify, recover funds or assets, including jewellery, purchased with the 1MDB money.

Government officials believe that he has a close relationship with influential stakeholders in Dubai, the report said, adding that the 1MDB scandal could involve another individual who is based in the emirate.

Authorities also believe that Mr Low is seeking protection in Macau, the UAE and several other countries which do not have extradition treaties with Malaysia.

The MACC issued an arrest warrant for him last week, and the government has contacted Interpol for help in apprehending him.

His exact whereabouts have long been a mystery. He has been on the run since news of the scandal broke in 2015, and he allegedly received protection from former prime minister Najib Razak and the Barisan Nasional-led government, the report said.

However, everything changed when Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over Putrajaya after winning the 14th general election on May 9. The investigation into 1MDB has since been prioritised by new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Mr Low has been described as the "best witness" to provide information on alleged crimes involving 1MDB.