You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Jimmy Carter hospitalised for procedure to relieve brain pressure

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 10:48 AM

rk_JimmyCarter_121119.jpg
Former US president Jimmy Carter was hospitalised on Monday for a procedure to relieve brain pressure after recent falls, The Carter Centre said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Former US president Jimmy Carter was hospitalised on Monday for a procedure to relieve brain pressure after recent falls, The Carter Centre said.

The 95-year-old "was admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls," The Carter Centre said in a statement, adding that the procedure would take place on Tuesday morning.

"President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him," it said.

He was hospitalised for treatment after suffering a fractured pelvis due to a fall in October.

President from 1977 to 1981, Mr Carter also injured his head in a fall earlier in the month, but turned up the next day to volunteer at a Habitat for Humanity site with a black eye and a bandage covering 14 stitches.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US Supreme Court to examine 'Dreamers' programme that Trump wants axed

Australia readies for 'catastrophic' bushfires

Australian business activity improves modestly in Oct: survey

Asia's 'mini Chinas' struggle to capitalise on US trade war

France, UK, Germany, EU 'extremely concerned' by Iran's nuclear deal breach

At UN, North Korea accuses US of holding back progress

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 10:55 AM
Transport

LTA to deploy 60 electric buses by ST Engineering, Chinese firms next year

[SINGAPORE] Commuters will have quieter and cleaner bus rides early next year as a batch of 60 electric buses, or e-...

Nov 12, 2019 10:54 AM
Real Estate

Capsule living: a 'cheap' option for young people flocking to LA

[LOS ANGELES] Kay Wilson packed up her life in a hurry and moved to Los Angeles... only to find that what she paid...

Nov 12, 2019 10:54 AM
Banking & Finance

MAS, Deloitte, S&P create prototype research platform for fintech investments

A NEW industry-wide digital research platform will help investors and financial institutions connect with fintech...

Nov 12, 2019 10:53 AM
Government & Economy

US Supreme Court to examine 'Dreamers' programme that Trump wants axed

[WASHINGTON] Angelica Villalobos came to the United States illegally as a child and lived in the shadows until she...

Nov 12, 2019 10:49 AM
Consumer

Fitch Solutions sees Singapore sugar rules having little impact on consumer spending on beverages

SINGAPORE'S upcoming sugar regulations will have little impact on top line consumer spending on beverages, said...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly