JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges

JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong Su Aun has been slapped with eight more forgery charges on Thursday - related to his first cheating charge. Furthermore, three more clients of JLC Advisors have approached the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) to complain about unauthorised transactions in their funds totalling S$16 million held with the law firm.

Ong was slapped with fresh eight charges on Thursday, and all are related to his first count of cheating. These charges accuse the 41-year-old lawyer of fraudulently signing on various documents as real estate developer Suite Development's sole shareholder and director James Tan Kwang Yong on Feb 18 and 19.

He allegedly forged the signatures to deceive CCJ Investments to disburse S$6 million, with the cheating offence forming the subject of an earlier charge. The punishment for each count of cheating and forgery is the same - imprisonment of up to 10 years and shall also be liable to fine.

The prosecution applied for Ong to be further remanded for another week, and revealed that three more clients of JLC Advisors have informed the CAD about unauthorised transactions in their funds of S$16 million held by the law firm.

The prosecution's application was granted.

Ong was wanted for allegedly ordering unauthorised payout of S$33 million funds belonging to Catalist-listed precision engineering firm Allied Technologies, but so far he has not faced any charges related to this.