Jobs creation seen taking a break amid economic uncertainty

Unemployment likely to stay low with high demand for specialised skills in relatively tight jobs market
Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

The latest official numbers released by the Ministry of Manpower show total employment jumped 16,700 in July-September - the biggest quarterly hike in the number of jobs created in four years. The surge was led by high skilled sectors such as professional service, and information and communications.
THE JOB creation machinery, which has been cranking up in the second half of 2018, is likely to ease as it enters the new year when employers, faced with an uncertain economic outlook, balk at hiring new people.

With recruitments tipped to soften, the prognosis for pay in

