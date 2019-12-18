You are here

Joe Biden 'healthy', says medical check-up

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 6:48 AM

Joe Biden is healthy and fit to be president of the United States, his physician said in a letter released Tuesday by his election campaign.
The 77-year-old Democrat and former vice-president is the current frontrunner in the race to challenge President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

Earlier this year Mr Biden had pledged to release his medical records before the Iowa caucuses in February, the first vote in the nomination race, after a challenger made allusions to his age.

His campaign released a summary of his medical history from Kevin O'Connor, Mr Biden's physician when he was vice-president.

Mr Biden "is a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," Dr O'Connor, currently director of executive medicine at The GW Medical Faculty Associates, said in a three-page letter.

He said Mr Biden is being treated for non-valvular atrial fibrillation (A-fib), hyperlipidemia, gastro-esophageal reflux and seasonal allergies.

"He does not use any tobacco products, does not drink alcohol at all, and he works out at least five days per week," Mr O'Connor wrote.

Age has emerged as an issue in the 2020 race, given that the top three Democrat candidates plus Mr Trump himself are in their seventies.

Senator Bernie Sanders is 78, Mr Trump is 73 and Senator Elizabeth Warren is 70.

Ms Warren released a medical report in early December declaring she is in "excellent" health.

Mr Trump sparked questions about his own health in November when he underwent an unannounced medical checkup. His doctor denied reports that he had suffered chest pains.

Mr Sanders, the oldest candidate in the race, suffered a mild heart attack in September and briefly put his campaign on hold, but he has bounced back and is maintaining a full schedule.

 

AFP

