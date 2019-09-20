You are here

Johnson could suspend Parliament again if he loses court case

Fri, Sep 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

The Supreme Court is on the final day of a three-day hearing to determine whether Mr Johnson acted unlawfully.

London

BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson could suspend Parliament again even if the Supreme Court rules that his original suspension, or prorogation, was unlawful, a court submission tweeted by an opposition lawyer showed.

The Supreme Court is on the final day of a three-day hearing to determine whether PM Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament for five weeks in the run-up to Brexit.

"Depending on the court's reasoning it would still either be open or not open to the PM to consider a further prorogation," the legal submission said. It was tweeted by Jo Maugham, a lawyer who successfully brought a challenge in Scotland over the suspension.

Mr Johnson's lawyers had been asked by the court to explain what he would do if the court found against him. The document tweeted by Mr Maugham was their response, he said. REUTERS

