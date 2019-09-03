You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Johnson preparing to call for election on eve of parliament showdown

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

PRIME Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to call an election, British media reported on Monday, on the eve of a historic showdown with parliament over Brexit.

Mr Johnson's promise to take the country out of the European Union on Oct 31 with or without a deal to smooth the divorce between the world's fifth-largest economy and its biggest trading partner has propelled the United Kingdom towards a constitutional crisis and a battle with the 27 other members of the bloc.

An alliance of opposition lawmakers are plotting with rebels in Mr Johnson's Conservative Party to take control of parliament and tie the government's hands with legislation that would block a no-deal exit, fearing leaving without a deal will be ruinous.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Just 24 hours until parliament returns on Tuesday from its summer break, Mr Johnson's enforcers warned rebels that if they voted against the government they would be kicked out of his Conservative Party.

With little clarity on whether the deadlocked British parliament might be able to come up with a resolution to the three-year Brexit crisis, talk turned to a possible election.

"We want a general election," opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said, to oust Johnson's "phony, populist cabal".

He added: "We must come together to stop no deal - this week could be our last chance." However, former Labour prime minister Tony Blair warned Mr Corbyn, a veteran socialist, to avoid what he cast as an election "elephant trap" Mr Johnson had laid for Labour.

"Boris Johnson knows that if no-deal Brexit stands on its own as a proposition it might well fail but if he mixes it up with the Corbyn question in a general election he could succeed despite a majority being against a no-deal Brexit because some may fear a Corbyn premiership more," Mr Blair said.

Mr Johnson has called a cabinet meeting for later on Monday and could ask lawmakers to vote on calling an election if they vote against his government on Brexit, the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said.

The Sun newspaper's political editor Tom Newton Dunn also said Mr Johnson was preparing to call an election.

Asked if Mr Johnson was planning an election, his spokesman said: "He has been asked this on many, many occasions and his answer has always been that he doesn't want there to be an election."

After winning the top job in the chaos that followed the 2016 EU membership referendum, then prime minister Theresa May bet on a 2017 snap election but lost her majority.

More than three years since the United Kingdom voted 52-48 per cent to leave the European Union, it is still unclear on what terms, or indeed whether, Brexit will take place.

In the parliamentary chess game, the default position is that Britain will leave on Oct 31 without a deal unless a divorce agreement is struck with the bloc and ratified by the British parliament or legislation is passed to delay or revoke the departure notice.

Mr Johnson, the face of the 2016 Vote Leave campaign, has cast rebels as EU "collaborators" who are undermining the government's negotiating hand in seeking a withdrawal agreement by blunting his threat of a no-deal Brexit.

"Their (the government's) strategy, to be honest, is to lose this week and then seek a general election," said David Gauke, a former justice minister who is one of the rebel Conservative lawmakers.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the minister responsible for parliamentary business, said any wise party would prepare for an election and that any vote on rebel legislation would be considered a matter of confidence in the government.

"It is important for the government to establish the confidence of the House of Commons and this is essentially a confidence matter: Who should control the legislative agenda, Jeremy Corbyn or Boris Johnson?" Mr Rees-Mogg said.

An election would open up three main options: a Brexit-supporting government under Mr Johnson, a Labour government led by Mr Corbyn or a hung parliament that could lead to a coalition or minority government of some kind. REUTERS

Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

CPF bucks global trend with 6.6% growth in AUM

Tech@SG scheme: VC funding of over US$10m required

Reporting organisation sets up Asean hub in Singapore

Trade wars hit global factory activity in August

HK students rally peacefully after weekend violence

Editor's Choice

Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

CPF bucks global trend with 6.6% growth in AUM

BT_20190903_JATECH3_3881047.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Tech@SG scheme: VC funding of over US$10m required

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly