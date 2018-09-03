You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 1:25 PM

BP_Forest City_030918_90.jpg
The Johor state government has proposed to reserve 30 per cent of properties in the Forest City project for Malaysians, reported The Malay Mail, to allay central government concerns only Chinese nationals who bought into the project would become residents there.
BT PHOTO: JOYCE FANG

[ISKANDAR PUTERI] The Johor state government has proposed to reserve 30 per cent of properties in the Forest City project for Malaysians, reported The Malay Mail, to allay central government concerns only Chinese nationals who bought into the project would become residents there.

The proposal, which is not final, will be submitted to a committee formed by the Housing and Local Government Ministry to scrutinise and reassess agreements and deals concerning the sale of residential units in US$100 billion (S$137 billion) mixed-use development.

The committee was formed after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said last week that foreigners will not be allowed to buy homes or granted visas to live at the mega-project which was marketed primarily to Chinese buyers.

Johor housing and rural development committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad told The Malay Mail in an interview published on Monday (Sept 3) that the proposed quota was based on initial findings on the mega project and was not final.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The local Malaysian quota for property ownership in Forest City is seen as a fair restriction as almost all other development projects in Johor are bound by the state government's various quotas to safeguard land.

"We hope the proposal will be positively received by the special committee consisting of the Johor state government, the Housing and Local Government Ministry, the Finance Ministry and also Forest City developers Country Garden Pacificview Sdn Bhd," Mr Dzulkefly told Malay Mail.

Mr Dzulkefly said the committee has yet to convene.

"I was told that a federal government representative from the Housing and Local Government Ministry will contact us tomorrow, but we have yet to receive any confirmation," he said on Sunday.

He explained that Forest City - a 13.86 sq km property project spanning four man-made islands off the Johor coast - has benefited the state while creating job opportunities for locals.

Mr Dzulkefly said while the state government respected the federal government's probe into the development, there is also a need to correct misperceptions about the project, such as the purported influx of Chinese citizens and claims they will be given residency status.

He said Forest City developers told the state government that only five per cent of foreigners who purchased properties there have formally applied for residency under the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme. Approved applicants under the programme are issued 10-year multiple-entry social visit passes, which are renewable.

"The figure was communicated by the Forest City developers following a fact-finding visit in June," said the state executive councillor. "The Johor state government had earlier taken the initiative to meet the developers to get a better understanding of the situation after Pakatan Harapan had just formed the state government after the May 9 general election."

Malaysia's state governments have purview over their state's land, water and forest resources, including imposing quotas on properties like restricting foreigners to only buying properties priced RM1 million and above.

"However, projects such as Forest City were given special considerations by the previous Barisan Nasional-led administration," Mr Dzulkefly told The Malay Mail.

Forest City, which comprises apartment blocks, landed houses, office towers, hotels and shopping centres, is expected to house 700,000 residents when it is completed in 2050.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

No contents
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Rail_030918_82.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Azmin confirms HSR postponed with no fine, says project deferred to 'future date'

Image 2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Johor's Forest City golf course opens even as mega-project's fate is unclear

BP_Lim Guan Eng_030918_67.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng acquitted of corruption charges

Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: PhillipCapital upgrades 800 Super to 'buy'; lowers target price to S$1.03

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening