You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Jokowi needs free hand to pick Cabinet, finance minister says

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 7:55 AM

BP_Jokowi_060519_39.jpg
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has an ambitious list of goals for his next term - improving education and health care, providing a social safety net and developing infrastructure.
PHOTO: REUTERS

 

 

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo has an ambitious list of goals for his next term - improving education and health care, providing a social safety net and developing infrastructure. What he needs, though, is the power to pick a team capable of helping him achieve them, according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

The 57-year-old, known as Jokowi, is set for a second five-year mandate with an official running tally of April's election showing him leading challenger Prabowo Subianto by about 12 percentage points. The president and his running mate, top cleric Ma'ruf Amin, need to accommodate the varied interests of 10 parties that make up their coalition while addressing a sizable current account deficit amid global uncertainties.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"He needs to have a free hand to decide what team he wants to choose in order for him to deliver, as well as to accelerate the development that he already initiated," Indrawati, a key member of Jokowi's Cabinet, said in an interview in Fiji where she was attending Asian Development Bank meetings. The official election result will be announced by May 22.

The former World Bank managing director told Bloomberg TV's Haslinda Amin that Jokowi may need to turn to the private sector to help with infrastructure development by providing mechanisms to attract investors. The president, she said, would also want to distribute wealth more evenly to lower the poverty rate to below 9 percent.

INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS

The 2020 state budget draft will reflect Jokowi's increased focus on the development of human resources, the health sector, social security and infrastructure, Indrawati said.

Stability in Indonesia's leadership and governance would reassure its people and the international community, but there is still a need to be vigilant on the impact of much weaker-than-projected 2019 global economic growth, she said.

Revenue - both tax and non-tax - may fall short of this year's target because the price of oil will probably be lower than budgeted and commodity prices are softer due to the weakening global economy, Indrawati said.

Indrawati believes Indonesia should continue pursuing tax reform by improving compliance and educating the population about the importance of paying tax.

Jokowi is expected to take steps in next year's budget to boost investments and exports to stimulate the economy as external risks increase. The central bank is also considering easing measures to spur growth, allowing Indrawati room to provide incentives to the economy. The government is targeting a GDP expansion of 5.3 percent to 5.5 percent in 2020.

Foreign direct investment in Indonesia in the first three months of the year dropped for a fourth straight quarter as investors remained cautious before April elections. Investment fell 0.9 percent to 107.9 trillion rupiah ($7.6 billion) from a year earlier, undermining efforts to narrow the current account deficit, which widened to almost 3 percent of GDP last year.

 

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Arctic nations to meet amid tensions over environment, resources

US-China trade dilemma: how to hold Beijing's feet to the fire

Two dead, one missing as freak weather hits Italy, France

Trump ups pressure on China ahead of last ditch trade talks

North Korea tested rocket launchers and 'tactical guided weapons'

Brexit deal prospects in doubt in 'bad faith' spat

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BT_20190506_MRISETAN_3772952.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?
3 Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore
4 UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth
5 Hyflux says it could get S$400m from UAE utility group Utico

Must Read

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BP_CBD_060519_3.jpg
May 6, 2019
ASEAN Business

South-east Asia a rising star for cross-border deals: poll

BT_20190506_LTAMBER6_3772949.jpg
May 6, 2019
Real Estate

Amber Park condo at East Coast sells 115 units in weekend launch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening