You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Jokowi to announce new Indonesia capital to replace Jakarta

Mon, Aug 26, 2019 - 10:10 AM

AK_joko_2608.jpg
Indonesian President Joko Widodo will announce the site of the country's new capital on Monday, ending months of speculation about the location of the new city to replace Jakarta as the administrative headquarters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo will announce the site of the country's new capital on Monday, ending months of speculation about the location of the new city to replace Jakarta as the administrative headquarters.

The announcement will be broadcast live from 1pm in Jakarta on the official YouTube channel of the president's secretariat. Jokowi, as the president is known, recently sought lawmakers' approval to move the capital to Kalimantan island after first proposing the relocation in April.

Jokowi has displayed an urgency not shown by his predecessors in pressing on with the capital relocation plan, which has been periodically discussed for decades. With the greater Jakarta area, home to about 30 million people, nearing a gridlock and pollution levels reaching unhealthy levels, efforts to decongest the city have made little progress with tens of thousands of cars getting added to the roads every year.

The government has said building a new capital will cost about 466 trillion rupiah (S$46 billion) and it plans to begin construction from 2021. It may start relocating some offices from 2024 and the project will be financed by the government as well as through private-public partnerships, according to Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We do not want to do this in a rush, but we want to do this as fast as possible," Jokowi said in the YouTube video posted by his office.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

China state media blasts US after Trump threats

Rule no 1 at the G-7 meeting? Don’t get you-know-who mad

Battered Hong Kong faces economic recession, existential crisis

Nike challenger says quarter of China's sportswear factories are idled

Hong Kong officer fires shot; police use water cannons at protest

Trump aides downplay 'order' to US companies to leave China

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

BP_health_260819_6.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

BP_Vietnam_260819_5.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
ASEAN Business

Vietnam to see strong growth in 2019, unlikely to face US tariffs: reports

Must Read

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

BP_SGX_260819_3.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

For Singapore firms, home is the right place to list

Aug 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

OCBC targets annual card billings of S$1b in 3 years for new travel credit card

Aug 26, 2019
Stocks

Singapore share index tumbles 1.44% to 3,065.71 at Monday's open on trade fears

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly