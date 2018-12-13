You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Jokowi to give poor Indonesians more money in election year

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Jakarta

INDONESIAN PRESIDENT Joko Widodo will double cash handouts to the poor next year ahead of general elections in April next year.

The conditional aid, known as PKH and aimed at 10 million families, will cost at least 38 trillion rupiah (S$3.6 billion) in 2019 from about 19 trillion rupiah this year, Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita told reporters in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The funds will be given in four phases, with the first two in January and April, a month earlier compared to this year's timeline.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We want the poor families to get bigger benefits and faster assistance," Mr Kartasasmita said, adding that the programme has nothing to do with the upcoming elections.

"Whether in a political year or not, the PKH indeed has a big role in poverty alleviation."

Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, is running against ex-special forces general Prabowo Subianto, whom he defeated in 2014.

He has ordered builders to complete several infrastructure projects in the main islands of Java and Sumatra before the voting day and has pledged to maintain prices of electricity and subsidise fuel until the end of 2019.

It is natural for Mr Joko to advocate policies to maintain his popularity while also meeting development targets in his last year in office, said Mr Juniman, chief economist at PT Bank Maybank Indonesia in Jakarta, who goes by one name.

"So, is it only for election purposes or also about boosting equitable development across the country? I guess both," he said. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

Economy watchers trim Singapore 2019 GDP forecasts

Who will be Britain's next leader if May goes?

Seletar Airport flight procedures pose no risk to Pasir Gudang port, says Khaw

Khaw welcomes Malaysia's move to de-escalate as two ships leave; urges complete withdrawal

Consumer confidence up in Q3: Nielsen

Editor's Choice

Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
3 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Must Read

Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Economy watchers trim Singapore 2019 GDP forecasts

BT_20181213_MAY13_3642312.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Who will be Britain's next leader if May goes?

BT_20181213_PASIRGUDANG_3642329.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Seletar Airport flight procedures pose no risk to Pasir Gudang port, says Khaw

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening