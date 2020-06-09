You are here

Joyful Ardern declares NZ virus victory

NZ clears last Covid-19 case and lifts all coronavirus restrictions; strict border controls will remain in place
Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200609_NZ9_4139708.jpg
Ms Ardern danced around her living room with baby daughter Neve.
PHOTO: AFP

Wellington

NEW Zealand lifted all domestic coronavirus restrictions on Monday after its final Covid-19 patient was given the all clear, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealing she danced around her living room when told about the milestone.

While strict border controls will...

