Joyful Ardern declares NZ virus victory

Wellington
NEW Zealand lifted all domestic coronavirus restrictions on Monday after its final Covid-19 patient was given the all clear, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealing she danced around her living room when told about the milestone.
While strict border controls will...
