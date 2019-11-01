JTC to build new semiconductor facility in Tampines, refurbish 4 wafer fab parks

[SINGAPORE] JTC Corporation is building a new semiconductor facility in Tampines, with the first phase to be completed by 2021.

It is also refurbishing its four wafer fabrication parks by adding greenery and connecting them to the islandwide Park Connector Network.

These two moves reflect the opportunities that remain for businesses and workers in the electronics sector here despite global uncertainties that have put a drag on Singapore's economy, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat on Friday.

Speaking at industrial development agency JTC's inaugural Electronics Industry Day at the Tampines Wafer Fab Park, Mr Chee pointed to the adoption of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and autonomous vehicles, as driving new business opportunities in the electronics sector.

He added that the global automotive semiconductor market is expected to exceed US$65 billion (S$88.3 billion) in 2025.

"Similarly, new products in areas such as speech recognition and wearables in the consumer electronics market will continue to generate demand for semiconductors."

The new JTC semiconSpace in Tampines Wafer Fab Park will be purpose-built in three phases to meet the needs of semiconductor companies. It will feature vibration-sensitive flooring, for example, with specifications to meet the stringent requirements of semiconductor operation.

The sprucing up of JTC's wafer fabrication parks will begin with around 5.3km of sheltered walkways and 6.7km of cycling paths being built at the two parks in Pasir Ris and Tampines that will connect with the Park Connector Network.

Other enhancements include planting roadside trees and building new lifestyle amenities. These features will eventually be expanded to JTC's two other wafer fabrication parks in Woodlands and North Coast.

The enhancements at all four parks are expected to be completed by 2025.

Said JTC chief executive officer Ng Lang: "As our manufacturing activities continue to evolve, so too should our estates in order for Singapore to remain attractive as a manufacturing destination. These upcoming enhancements are a step forward in making our estates more conducive for our workers."

The electronics sector accounts for around 90,000 jobs, or close to one-fifth of Singapore's manufacturing workforce, and about 7 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product.

Fixed asset investments in electronics comprised nearly two-thirds of the total secured by the manufacturing sector in the first half of 2019.

Global semiconductor company Micron Technology launched a new wafer fabrication facility here in August. STMicroelectronics expanded its Ang Mo Kio wafer fab facility in September, more than doubling its capacity.

The two investments followed a S$300-million wafer fabrication facility opened by Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Company last year.

All three together will create about 1,000 new jobs in Singapore.

At the Electronics Industry Day, about 1,000 students from local tertiary institutions toured the factory premises of six electronics companies and previewed the estate refurbishment plans.

