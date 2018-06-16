Judge denies request for Stormy Daniels gag order

An American federal judge rejected on Friday a request by President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer for a gag order to stop the attorney for adult film actress Stormy Daniels insulting him and talking about the case in media appearances.

[LOS ANGELES] An American federal judge rejected on Friday a request by President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer for a gag order to stop the attorney for adult film actress Stormy Daniels insulting him and talking about the case in media appearances.

US District Judge S. James Otero said Michael Cohen had failed to provide evidence that he would suffer "irreparable injury" without an immediate restraining order against Michael Avenatti.

Cohen filed his bid for a restraining order against Avenatti on Thursday, asking that he be stopped from giving interviews about Cohen and Daniels's lawsuit.

Daniels - real name Stephanie Clifford - is suing Mr Trump and Mr Cohen, to nullify a 2016 non-disclosure agreement preventing her from speaking out about her alleged affair with Trump.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Mr Cohen paid Daniels US$130,000 in exchange for her silence. She is hoping to invalidate the non-disclosure agreement she signed days before the presidential election because, she argues, Mr Trump never signed it.

Through White House officials, Mr Trump has denied the affair, although Cohen has admitted paying Daniels US$130,000 as part of the agreement. He initially said he used his own money to pay Daniels and was not reimbursed by Mr Trump.

However, Mr Trump - who initially denied knowledge of the payment - subsequently conceded that Mr Cohen was reimbursed.

The lawsuit also accuses Mr Cohen of defamation over comments he made about Daniels's truthfulness.

Daniels filed a separate defamation suit against Mr Trump in New York, alleging the president libeled her by saying she lied about a man who allegedly threatened her to keep her quiet about her alleged relationship with Mr Trump.

The Los Angeles case is due back in court on June 21.

AFP