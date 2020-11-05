You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Judge pushes US Postal Service to ensure all remaining election ballots delivered

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 8:53 AM

nz_usps_051152.jpg
A judge on Wednesday said he wants to ensure all remaining ballots for the closely contested US election are delivered, demanding that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy answer questions about why the postal service failed to complete a court-ordered sweep for undelivered ballots.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] A judge on Wednesday said he wants to ensure all remaining ballots for the closely contested US election are delivered, demanding that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy answer questions about why the postal service failed to complete a court-ordered sweep for undelivered ballots.

"The pressing issues are where are the ballots and how do we get them delivered so they can be counted," US District Judge Emmet Sullivan said in concluding a hearing that included testimony from US Postal Service (USPS) official Kevin Bray who answered questions about ballot deliveries.

Many states are accepting ballots for up to a week after Election Day on Tuesday as long as they were postmarked by then.

Ballots are still being counted by election officials in battleground states in the contest between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The postal service is carrying out sweeps and using priority mail networks through Saturday to deliver any remaining ballots.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It said on Wednesday that it had completed sweeps late on Tuesday ordered by the judge and turned up just 13 ballots, all of them in Pennsylvania.

Judge Sullivan had said that Mr DeJoy, a Trump appointee and previously a Republican Party fundraiser, "is either going to have to be deposed or appear before me and testify under oath about why some measures were not taken."

Judge Sullivan had ordered the sweeps in response to lawsuits by groups including Vote Forward, the NAACP, and Latino community advocates.

The USPS told Judge Sullivan it could not meet his 3pm EST (2000 GMT) Tuesday deadline, saying it was not logistically possible.

"The court has been very clear that it expects total compliance," Judge Sullivan said. "I was just as shocked to hear that nothing else was done after the injunction was issued."

Judge Sullivan separately ordered a new round of sweeps at postal processing centres in Texas ahead of Wednesday's deadline for postal ballots. USPS said it had identified about 800 ballots for delivery in the state on Wednesday during two sweeps.

Postal Service data showed that as of Sunday about 300,000 ballots that were received for mail processing did not receive scans confirming their delivery to election authorities.

In a court filing the Postal Service said "the lack of a destination or finalisation scan does not mean that the ballots were not delivered."

The USPS said on Wednesday that "ballots were delivered in advance of the election deadlines. We employed extraordinary measures to deliver ballots directly to local boards of elections. When this occurs, by design, these ballots bypass certain processing operations and do not receive a final scan."

Judge Sullivan's order covered processing centres in central Pennsylvania, northern New England, greater South Carolina, south Florida, Colorado, Wisconsin and parts of Illinois, Arizona, Alabama and Wyoming, as well as the cities of Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia and Detroit.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Pelosi's power takes a hit with diminished US House majority

Business groups urge Trump, others to be patient until US election votes counted

Trump campaign files lawsuit in Georgia seeking to pause vote count

Australia signs two more Covid-19 vaccine deals

Bank of England said to be considering a move into negative rates: Telegraph

Biden wins Wisconsin, in blow to Trump: US media

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 09:05 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi's power takes a hit with diminished US House majority

[WASHINGTON] Nancy Pelosi's prestige and power as House speaker took a hit as Tuesday's Democratic losses left her...

Nov 5, 2020 08:52 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand, SP Group and Sembcorp to explore green data centres

CAPITALAND, SP Group and Sembcorp Industries have tied up to jointly study the use of integrated energy solutions to...

Nov 5, 2020 08:38 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Yangzijiang, Manulife US Reit, Trek 2000

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

Nov 5, 2020 08:30 AM
Government & Economy

Business groups urge Trump, others to be patient until US election votes counted

[WASHINGTON] Business groups across the United States on Wednesday urged Republican President Donald Trump, his...

Nov 5, 2020 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

Trump campaign files lawsuit in Georgia seeking to pause vote count

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has filed a lawsuit in Georgia seeking to pause the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

Trump's strong showing in South erases Biden hopes for early win

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, Great Eastern, Parkway Life Reit, SIA Engineering

World's biggest IPO halted as Ant Group feels Shanghai's bite

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for