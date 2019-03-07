You are here

Judgment day as Thai court to rule on key Shinawatra-linked party

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 1:16 PM

Thai Raksa Chart, which is tied to ex-premiers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra, proposed Princess Ubolratana as its prime ministerial candidate if its bloc emerged with a lower house majority after the March 24 election.
[BANGKOK] A Thai party which is a crucial cog in the election strategy of the Shinawatra political clan could be dissolved by a court later Thursday for its ill-starred bid to front a princess as its candidate for premier.

Thai Raksa Chart, which is tied to ex-premiers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra, proposed Princess Ubolratana as its prime ministerial candidate if its bloc emerged with a lower house majority after the March 24 election.

It was an unprecedented move in a constitutional monarchy where royals are officially above the political fray, and prompted a rare public rebuke by her younger brother, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who issued a royal command declaring the party's move "inappropriate".

Legal moves then followed.

The Constitutional Court will decide later Thursday whether to dissolve the party on allegations it acted in a manner "hostile to the constitutional monarchy".

The court has disbanded two parties linked to the Shinawatra dynasty - and toppled two of its prime ministers - in the last 13 years of political turmoil since Thaksin was booted from office by a coup in 2006.

The intervening years have seen short-lived civilian governments, bloody street protests and another coup - against Thaksin's sister Yingluck in 2014 - that brought the current junta to power.

About 900 police will be deployed around the court, said Pakphong Phongpetra, deputy commissioner of Bangkok's police.

"The vicinity of the court is declared as a control area," he told AFP. "There will be no rallies permitted."

Dissolution will deal a major blow to the Shinawatra's electoral plans for March 24.

Thai Raksa Chart was established to back up the Shinawatra's biggest party Pheu Thai.

Its electoral dominance has been cast into doubt by a new system crafted by the junta specifically to limit the number of seats Pheu Thai can win.

Shinawatra-linked parties have won every Thai election since 2001, powered by votes from the poor.

The court ruling looks like "deja vu", said political analyst Thitinan Pongsudhirak of Chulalongkorn University.

"If it (dissolution) happens again it ... would spell a tactical electoral challenge for the Thaksin camp," Thitinan told AFP, adding a reprieve for the party will give "momentum" to the Shinawatra campaign.

With 18 days to go to the polls, tensions are rising.

The country is deeply divided between those who loathe the military and fear its return to office after elections, and the anti-Thaksin camp.

Thai Raksa Chart campaign chairman Nattawut Saikuar took to Facebook to implore supporters to stay away from the court "for the sake of convenience and order".

The princess at the centre of the drama is currently in Berlin promoting tourism to Thailand's northeast.

"Today, I'd like to continue to work for Thailand," she said in an Instagram post Wednesday, hashtagged "#Doittogether".

AFP

