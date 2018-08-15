You are here

July US import prices unchanged

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

US import prices were unexpectedly flat in July as a surge in the cost of fuels was offset by weak prices elsewhere, suggesting a strong dollar was keeping imported inflation pressures in check.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday the unchanged reading in import prices last month followed an upwardly revised 0.1 per cent drop in June. Import prices were previously reported to have declined 0.4 per cent in June.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices gaining 0.1 per cent in July.

In the 12 months through July, import prices rose 4.8 per cent, the largest gain since February 2012, after increasing 4.7 per cent in June

Last month, prices for imported fuels and lubricants jumped 1.6 per cent after rising 1.3 per cent in June. Food prices dropped 1.8 per cent after declining 2.6 per cent in June.

Excluding fuels and food, import prices slipped 0.1 per cent in July after falling 0.2 per cent in the prior month. The so-called core import prices increased 1.6 per cent in the 12 months through July.

The monthly drop in core import prices likely reflects the dollar's 0.5 per cent appreciation against the currencies of the United States' main trading partners in July.

The dollar has gained more than 4 per cent on a trade-weighted basis so far this year, which could temper the anticipated increases in the prices of some imported goods as a result of trade tensions between the United States and major economies.

Import prices for nonfuel industrial supplies and materials tumbled 1.0 per cent in July, the biggest monthly drop since January 2016, after rising 0.2 per cent in June. The cost of imported capital goods dipped 0.1 per cent after a similar drop in June.

Imported motor vehicle prices were unchanged. The cost of consumer goods excluding automobiles rose 0.3 per cent after dropping 0.3 per cent in June.

Prices for goods imported from China fell 0.2 per cent in July, the first drop since September 2017, after edging up 0.1 per cent in the prior month. Prices for Chinese imports rose 0.2 per cent in the 12 months through July.

The report also showed export prices fell 0.5 per cent in July after rising 0.2 per cent in June. Prices for agricultural products fell 5.3 per cent last month, weighed down by a 14.1 per cent plunge in soybean prices.

Export prices increased 4.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis in July after rising 5.3 per cent in June. REUTERS

