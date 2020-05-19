Jump in pharma exports lifts Singapore NODX in April

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
ECONOMISTS appear mixed on how Singapore's exports will continue to perform in the coming months, even though April's data posted a third straight month of expansion thanks to a surge in pharmaceuticals amid the pandemic.
Non-oil domestic exports rose 9.7 per cent year-on...
