Jurong Point, FairPrice's Aljunied outlet added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] Jurong Point and a FairPrice outlet in Aljunied were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Oct 19).
MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes