You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Justin Trudeau again defends himself against groping allegation

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 7:33 AM

file70vtrsw7bg4w5opu8r6.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[OTTAWA] Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again defended himself Thursday against an allegation of sexual misconduct dating to nearly two decades ago, saying he did not act "inappropriately."

Following a meeting with Ontario's new prime minister, avowed feminist Trudeau was asked about an allegation that he groped a journalist during a music festival in the western city of Creston, British Columbia in 2000.

"I do not feel that I acted inappropriately in any way, but I respect the fact that someone else might have experienced that differently," said Mr Trudeau.

The original Canadian report on the allegations said Mr Trudeau, who was 28 at the time and not involved in politics, had apologized to the reporter in question.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In that story he was also quoted as saying "I would not have been so forward" had he known she was a reporter.

The article did not name the journalist and did not provide further details about the alleged incident.

Mr Trudeau was asked Thursday whether he intended to open an investigation into the issue, given his party's zero tolerance policy on sexual assault.

He did not respond to that question directly, but repeated several times that he does not believe he acted inappropriately.

Mr Trudeau also stressed that "it's not just one side that matters" in such cases and that society should reflect on this issue.

"Often a man experiences an interaction as being benign or not inappropriate and a woman, particularly in a professional context, can experience it differently. We have to respect that," he said.

Mr Trudeau also said that neither he nor a member of his staff had sought to reach out to the journalist, saying it would not have been appropriate.

CBC reported that it had contacted the journalist and that she refused to be identified and did not want to be associated with coverage of the issue.

AFP

Government & Economy

Fireworks blasts kill at least 24 near Mexico City

US energy, agricultural and plastics firms gird for next round of tariffs to drop

More human remains linked to alleged Canada serial killer found

German coalition parties agree tougher migrant policy: SPD chief

Federal Reserve on lookout for recession but still sees strong economy: minutes

Do your Brexit duty, Britain's May tells her divided government

Editor's Choice

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

06840581.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

yaohui-pixgeneric-7572.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

IPOs on SGX down, but cautious optimism prevails

Most Read

1 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
2 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
3 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 Small car COE falls to eight-year-low of $25,000
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

cs-generic-Homes04.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Property curbs: Ahead of the curve but too much?

06840581.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

colin-gu-5.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Startups

Grab-Uber deal: CCCS' findings blasted

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening