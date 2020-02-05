You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Kenya's former president Daniel arap Moi dies at 95

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200205_DANIEL_4024550.jpg
People walking past the Italian marbled Nyayo monument erected in 1988 by the KANU regime to honour former president Daniel arap Moi.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Nairobi

FORMER Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi, who kept his country on a relatively stable footing during his tenure but was less successful at reining in poverty and corruption, has died, the office of the president said on Tuesday. He was 95.

There was no immediate information on the cause of Moi's death but he had been in and out of hospital with breathing problems in recent months.

"Our nation and our continent were immensely blessed by the dedication and service of the Late Mzee Moi; who spent almost his entire adult life serving Kenya and Africa," President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement.

Moi came to power in 1978, upon the death of President Jomo Kenyatta, having been vice-president until then.

SEE ALSO

Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi dead at 95

Diplomats said an attempted coup four years later transformed him into a tough autocrat from a cautious, insecure leader.

He succeeded in keeping Kenya relatively stable compared with many of its troubled neighbours at the time, working for regional peace.

But he floundered badly on the economy, which regressed under his watch, and he failed to tackle deepening poverty and rampant corruption.

After the 1982 coup attempt, the only one in Kenya, Moi rewrote the constitution to legalise de-facto one-party rule by his KANU (Kenya African National Union), which remained in place until 1991, when he caved in to international pressure to reintroduce multi-party politics. But his critics, including rights groups, say he will be remembered for allowing interrogation chambers to be set up in the basement of Nyayo House, a government building in central Nairobi that now houses the immigration department.

Thousands of activists, students and academics were held without charge in the underground cells, some of them partly filled with water.

Prisoners were subjected to harsh treatment amounting to torture, rights group say, and were sometimes denied food and water.

Mr Kenyatta said he had ordered flags to be flown at half-mast until the day of Moi's state funeral. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Construction workers' leave of absence raises fears of project delays

First local transmissions among six new infections

MICE events shelved due to virus outbreak fears

Manufacturers' group says delayed return of China workers affect 1-in-10 staff

HK reports first death from coronavirus; Macau shuts casinos to curb spread

Virus throws China's economic plans into disarray

BREAKING

Feb 5, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Virus to delay US 'export boom' from China deal, Kudlow says

[WASHINGTON] The "export boom" from the US trade deal with China will be delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak...

Feb 5, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US, Japan to cooperate on energy, infrastructure investment

[WASHINGTON] The United States and Japan have signed an agreement to jointly encourage more private investment in...

Feb 4, 2020 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

US factory orders post largest increase in nearly 18 months

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods increased by the most in nearly 18 months in December amid strong demand...

Feb 4, 2020 11:52 PM
Garage

Ex-Indonesian cabinet minister joins VC firm East Ventures

INDONESIA-FOCUSED venture capital (VC) firm East Ventures has brought on board former Indonesian cabinet minister...

Feb 4, 2020 11:51 PM
Banking & Finance

Banks have a key weakness in preparing for Brexit: Their clients

[FRANKFURT] Germany's top financial regulator says banks are well prepared for Brexit, until you look at their list...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly