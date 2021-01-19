You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Kids sign up for vaccine trials in next step to conquer Covid

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 2:52 PM

[LONDON] William Brown has yet to set foot in a classroom during his freshman year of high school - kept at home, like many students, by the pandemic.

Days before Christmas, he took a step that could help him and other youngsters return to school sooner. With his parents' encouragement,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Germany mulls tighter shutdown as virus variants fuel fears

In farewell video, Melania Trump says be passionate, but not violent

China top financial watchdog blasts 'state monopoly' accusation

Hong Kong to extend outbreak-control measures as cases surge

Pandemic reveals hidden poverty in wealthy Japan

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 02:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

China rescuers drill new 'lifelines' to trapped gold miners

[BEIJING] Chinese rescuers drilled several fresh holes Tuesday to reach at least 12 gold miners trapped underground...

Jan 19, 2021 02:41 PM
Energy & Commodities

Vietnam top coffee shipper Intimex plans to offer 49% stake

[HANOI] Vietnam's biggest coffee bean exporter Intimex Group plans to offer as much as a 49 per cent stake to...

Jan 19, 2021 02:31 PM
Transport

Boeing MAX buyer Air Lease mulls reinstating cancelled orders

[LONDON] Air Lease Corp is considering reinstating some previously cancelled Boeing Co 737 MAX orders, though not...

Jan 19, 2021 02:17 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes up on bargain-hunting

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed up nearly 1.4 per cent on Tuesday as investors bought on dips...

Jan 19, 2021 01:50 PM
Transport

Carmakers redesign cars for millions of ageing drivers in Japan

[TOKYO] Carmakers in Japan, where almost 30 per cent of the population is 65 or older, are taking the lead on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

Stocks to watch: OUE C-Reit, SIA, SPH, BRC Asia, InnoTek, Silkroad Nickel

Singapore government keeping close watch on property market

Carrefour suitor has few regrets about a 'good deal' that failed

Scion of City Developments strives to salvage China deal

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for