Kim Darroch quits as UK Ambassador to US amid Trump's fury

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 7:34 PM

Britain's ambassador to the US Kim Darroch dramatically resigned after leaked comments in which he criticised the Trump White House sparked a major diplomatic row between the transatlantic allies.
AFP

[LONDON] Britain's ambassador to the US dramatically resigned after leaked comments in which he criticised the Trump White House sparked a major diplomatic row between the transatlantic allies.

President Donald Trump decided to freeze out Kim Darroch, saying he would no longer deal with the man who had called his administration "inept" and "uniquely dysfunctional."

 "The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like," Mr Darroch said in a letter announcing his decision.

The resignation follows a sustained attack from Mr Trump, who on Tuesday described Mr Darroch as a "pompous fool." Perhaps most difficult for Mr Darroch was the fact that he failed to win the backing of Boris Johnson, the man who is likely to be the UK's next prime minister.

During a televised debate on Tuesday, Mr Johnson declined to back Mr Darroch and would not commit to keeping him in his job, in sharp contrast to the endorsements and support the ambassador received from other senior British politicians.

A spokesman for the UK Foreign Office said Mr Darroch would stay on until a new ambassador takes over the role, although a caretaker envoy could be appointed to allow him to leave the Washington posting sooner.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she regrettedMr Darroch's decision to resign, adding that officials needed to be able to give "full and frank advice".

"This morning I have spoken to Sir Kim Darroch. I have told him that it is a matter of great regret that he has felt it necessary to leave his position," Mrs May told parliament.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS

