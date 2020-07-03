Kim hails North Korea's 'shining success' against Covid-19: KCNA

Get our introductory offer at only
[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has praised what he described as his country's "shining success" in holding off the new coronavirus, according to state-run KCNA news agency Friday.
The head of the hermetic totalitarian state spoke at a Worker's Party politburo meeting on Thursday...
