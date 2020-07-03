You are here

Kim hails North Korea's 'shining success' against Covid-19: KCNA

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 6:37 AM

nz_kju_030740.jpg
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has praised what he described as his country's "shining success" in holding off the new coronavirus, according to state-run KCNA news agency Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has praised what he described as his country's "shining success" in holding off the new coronavirus, according to state-run KCNA news agency Friday.

The head of the hermetic totalitarian state spoke at a Worker's Party politburo meeting on Thursday...

