Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report

[SEOUL] After their summit in Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump could meet again as soon as July, this time in Pyongyang.

According to South Korean daily Joongang Ilbo, citing a source in Singapore, Mr Kim has invited Mr Trump to North Korea to hold a second summit in July.

The source says that the Pyongyang meeting, if it materialises, will follow up on the finer points of North Korea's denuclearisation which the two leaders are expected to broach at their first summit in Singapore on Tuesday (June 12).

If the second summit goes ahead, it may be followed by a summit in Washington in September, the report said.

THE STRAITS TIMES