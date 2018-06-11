You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 11:59 AM

BP_DTKJCollage_110618_81.jpg
After their summit in Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) and United States President Donald Trump could meet again as soon as July, this time in Pyongyang.
PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, AFP

[SEOUL] After their summit in Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump could meet again as soon as July, this time in Pyongyang.

According to South Korean daily Joongang Ilbo, citing a source in Singapore, Mr Kim has invited Mr Trump to North Korea to hold a second summit in July.

The source says that the Pyongyang meeting, if it materialises, will follow up on the finer points of North Korea's denuclearisation which the two leaders are expected to broach at their first summit in Singapore on Tuesday (June 12).

If the second summit goes ahead, it may be followed by a summit in Washington in September, the report said.

THE STRAITS TIMES

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Hong Kong jails top independence leader for six years

Trump-Kim summit will strengthen strong ties between US and Singapore: American business group

Malaysian PM Mahathir says growing countries need different trade protections

Malaysian PM Mahathir says growing countries need different trade protections

China, Russia cementing rising Eastern Bloc as Trump rattles G-7

China, Russia cementing rising Eastern Bloc as Trump rattles G-7

Editor's Choice

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BP_Lee_110618_8.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

Most Read

1 S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016
2 Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area
3 Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday
4 Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities
5 Dennis Rodman flying to Singapore for Kim-Trump summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_KimTrump_110618_7.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Business leaders cautiously optimistic on Trump-Kim meet

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

Jun 11, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chew's Group, First Sponsor, HRnetGroup

BP_Capella_110618_66.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit will strengthen strong ties between US and Singapore: American business group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening