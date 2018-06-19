You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Kim Jong Un visiting China for third time since March

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 11:32 AM

SINGAPORE-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT-062733.jpg
North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, arrived in China on Tuesday to begin a two-day visit, his third such trip since March.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, arrived in China on Tuesday to begin a two-day visit, his third such trip since March.

Mr Kim's trip comes one week after his landmark summit meeting in Singapore with US President Donald Trump.

Xinhua, China's official news agency, announced the visit on Tuesday amid reports that a special flight of Air Koryo, the North Korean state-run airline, was expected to land in Beijing. Mr Kim's previous trips to China were not announced until after they were over.

Mr Kim's visit comes as a trade war between the United States and China is intensifying, giving him an opening to play one power against the other — a tactic he appears to be using as the United States presses him to destroy his nuclear arsenal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The visit is taking place against the backdrop of the upcoming full-blown trade war," said Cheng Xiaohe, a Korea expert at Renmin University in Beijing.

On his first visit to China, in March, Mr Kim arrived to Beijing aboard an armoured train, and he spent two days in the capital for talks with President Xi Jinping. In May, Mr Kim visited the port city of Dalian, also spending time with Mr Xi.

In recent weeks, Mr Kim has seemingly reversed years of North Korean foreign policy. Last week he met Mr Trump in Singapore, the first time a leader of North Korea and a sitting American president have held talks.

Now, Mr Kim finds himself in what analysts see as an enviable position, with leverage over the region's two great rivals.

In their joint declaration after meeting in Singapore, Mr Trump and Mr Kim pledged to move ahead with the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. But the wording of the agreement has been widely criticised as vague, with no clear timelines.

The Americans insist that sanctions will remain in place until the North completely dismantles its weapons programme. But China has suggested that the Singapore meeting alone was a goodwill measure that should prompt the easing of sanctions.

NYTIMES

Government & Economy

China slams US trade threats as ‘blackmail’, warns of countermeasures

Toll rises to four after quake in Japan's Osaka

In Trump rebuke, US Senate votes to reimpose ban on China’s ZTE

North Korea's Kim 'planning China visit': report

Asia: Stocks drop, yen jumps on new Trump tariff threat

Trump threatens to hit China with new tariffs on US$200b in goods

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
4 Stock market remains in correction mode
5 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

Jun 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hikes, volatile prices and low yields top financial advisers' concerns: Natixis survey

BP_CapitaLand_190618_42.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand

Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS initiates 'buy' on AA Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening