KL closes some Top Glove plants after workers test positive

Kuala Lumpur
MALAYSIA will close some of Top Glove's factories in stages as it moves to screen employees for the novel coronavirus after more than 2,000 workers tested positive, authorities said on Monday.
The world's largest maker of latex gloves has racked up record profits this...
