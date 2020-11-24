You are here

KL closes some Top Glove plants after workers test positive

28 factory buildings will be shut in phases after 2,453 workers tested positive for coronavirus, from 5,767 screened
Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201124_NAHGLOVE_4339127.jpg
Top Glove workers waiting outside their hostel to be tested for Covid-19. Last week, the government ordered 14-day curbs till Nov 30 in parts of a district about 40 km west of the capital Kuala Lumpur, where Top Glove factories and dormitories are located.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA will close some of Top Glove's factories in stages as it moves to screen employees for the novel coronavirus after more than 2,000 workers tested positive, authorities said on Monday.

The world's largest maker of latex gloves has racked up record profits this...

