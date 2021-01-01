You are here

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail terminated, after countries fail to reach agreement

Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 9:16 AM

An artist's impression of the now-terminated High Speed Rail Terminal in Jurong East - FARRELLS.jpg
An artist's impression of the now-terminated High Speed Rail Terminal in Jurong East.
PHOTO: FARRELLS

[SINGAPORE] The Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project has been terminated, after both countries failed to reach an agreement on changes proposed by Malaysia by the deadline of Dec 31, 2020.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin announced this in a joint statement on Friday morning.

The statement said the Malaysian government had proposed several changes to the HSR project in the light of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Malaysian economy.

"Both governments had conducted several discussions with regard to these changes and had not been able to reach an agreement. Therefore, the HSR Agreement had lapsed on 31 December 2020."

The statement said both countries will abide by their respective obligations, and will now proceed with the necessary actions, resulting from the termination of the HSR Agreement.

"Both countries remain committed to maintain good bilateral relations, and cooperate closely in various fields, including strengthening the connectivity between the two countries."

The joint statement on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project came a day after the deadline for a decision to be made on the twice-delayed bilateral project.

PM Lee and Mr Muhyiddin had held talks on the HSR via videoconference on Dec 2, after Malaysia earlier proposed some changes.

Both sides then said they would announce further details on the HSR Project through a joint statement in due course.

But the writing had been on the wall, following several Malaysian news reports that quoted unnamed sources saying the Malaysian Cabinet was planning to continue the project without Singapore's involvement and end the line in Johor.

The 350km rail line, which both sides agreed to build in 2013, was to have run from a terminal station in Bandar Malaysia in downtown Kuala Lumpur to a terminal in Jurong East.

The HSR was slated to have seven stations, and would have cut travel time between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore to 90 minutes, compared with over four hours by car and about five hours end-to-end by air.

Both countries signed a legally bilateral agreement on the project in Putrajaya in December 2016, witnessed by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and then Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Singapore commenced work on the project, including appointing a firm to design its HSR intrastructure and later calling an international joint tender with Malaysia for an assets company.

The project was later suspended on the request of Malaysia, after a change in the Malaysian government following the May 2018 general election.

The initial two-year extension in September 2018, which was to have ended in May 2020, was extended for a second and final time till Dec 31.

THE STRAITS TIMES

