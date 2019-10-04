Kudlow says Trump team "open-minded" about US-China talks next week

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that the US team was "open-minded" about the outcome of US-China trade talks next week, which will include deputy-level meetings on Monday and Tuesday, with minister-level meetings Thursday and Friday.

Mr Kudlow declined to make any predictions about the talks but said that there had been a "softening of the psychology on both sides" in the past month, with the United States delaying some tariff increases and China making some modest purchases of American farm products.

REUTERS