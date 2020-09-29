You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Kuwait's ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah dies

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 10:47 PM

file7cjifkpyele2hxi3kmf.jpg
Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has died said an official statement read out on state television.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[KUWAIT] Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has died said an official statement read out on state television on Tuesday (Sept 29).

Sheikh Sabah, 91, had ruled the Gulf Arab oil producer and US ally since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years. His designated successor is his brother, Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

An unwavering champion of Arab detente amid wars and regional tumult, Sheikh Sabah helped lead his country out of the ruin of Iraq's 1990 invasion to renewed riches and a Gulf mediator role, first as its top diplomat and later as ruler.

Keenly aware of Kuwait's small size and huge oil wealth, Sheikh Sabah saw astute diplomacy as crucial to its recovery from Iraq's seven-month occupation, navigating frequent tensions between much larger neighbours Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran.

But he saw his dream of Gulf unity implode after a new generation of hawkish leaders in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates led a boycott of Qatar in mid-2017, shattering the 39-year-old Gulf Cooperation Council bloc he helped build and defend from external threats.

SEE ALSO

In changing Saudi Arabia, first dog cafe delights pet lovers

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Sheikh Sabah had been in hospital in the United States since July following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait that same month.

Dubbed the "dean of Arab diplomacy" after four decades as Kuwait's foreign minister, the emir tried up until his death to resolve the row over Qatar which he said left him "bitter".

Sheikh Sabah let slip in remarks shortly after the embargo that he helped ward off a military attack on Qatar, prompting an angry denial by boycotting states in a rare personal rebuke of him.

"The emir was worried about the Gulf, Yemen, Qatar," said one Kuwaiti source who met the emir regularly, summarising his surprise at the behaviour of assertive younger Gulf Arab rulers with the phrase: "Just look at what the young people did." "After Sheikh Sabah, we will be weaker," he said, noting that none of the other senior family figures have the same experience in navigating regional tensions, a view shared by other sources close to the ruling family and diplomats.

The emir kept strong ties with the United States, which led a coalition that ended Iraq's 1990-91 occupation and used Kuwait as a launchpad for the 2003 Iraq invasion. Despite some public unease about rapprochement, in 2012 he visited Iraq to start rebuilding ties with Baghdad.

He pushed back when close ally Riyadh sought greater control over shared oilfields during a Sept 2018 visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 34, sources familiar with the talks have said. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia finally agreed last December on the shared oilfields, ending a five-year dispute.

A diplomat described Kuwait's ties with Saudi Arabia, which sheltered the al-Sabah family during the Iraqi occupation, as its closest but most complicated foreign relationship.

"Kuwait does not want to back down on issues of sovereignty," a second source close to the family said.

Sheikh Sabah also diverged from other Gulf leaders in refusing to back Syria's rebel fighters with arms as he believed that would only fuel the conflict there. Instead, he made fundraising for humanitarian aid in Syria one of Kuwait's priorities.

He was critical of the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen and took a strong stand for Palestinian rights as other Gulf states welcomed Israeli overtures, and, in the case of the UAE and Bahrain, sealed diplomatic accords.

A small figure with a beaming smile and husky voice, his negotiating skills at home were repeatedly put to the test as escalating tensions between his hand-picked government and the elected parliament held up investment and economic reforms.

In a rare interview in 2010, Sheikh Sabah traced Kuwait's political problems back to the constitution, which describes a system that is both presidential and parliamentary.

"The authorities of the legislative and executive overlap.

This has led to a conflict between the two, in which everyone tries to curtail the powers of the other," he told Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Illness at the top of the ruling family left Sheikh Sabah as the de facto policymaker for years before he became emir, chosen as an experienced pair of hands to run the country.

Analysts say parliament's backing for his leadership in 2006 gave him a strong political base. He was active in policymaking and regularly used his executive powers to dissolve parliament, which plays a key role in the succession and has in the past pushed an ailing emir out of office.

Sheikh Sabah's successor and half brother, Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, is expected to assume power. Sheikh Nawaf, who is 83, would appoint a new crown prince after a meeting of senior family members aimed at reaching consensus. Parliament would also need to approve the new crown prince.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US goods trade deficit rises; inventories increase

Taiwan defence chief says no signs China is preparing for war

Indonesia parliament passes President Joko Widodo's US$185b budget

Thailand set to borrow US$46b to fund virus recovery

MediShield Life to be enhanced, but premiums set to rise

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 11:03 PM
Consumer

Amazon unveils payment by hand-waving

[WASHINGTON] Amazon on Tuesday unveiled a new biometric payment system using palm recognition, to be made available...

Sep 29, 2020 11:00 PM
Transport

Iata reduces air traffic outlook as crisis drags on

[PARIS] Global airlines reduced their 2020 traffic forecast on Tuesday, after a small summer rebound evaporated amid...

Sep 29, 2020 10:53 PM
Government & Economy

US goods trade deficit rises; inventories increase

[WASHINGTON] The United States' trade deficit in goods increased in August, with imports surging as businesses...

Sep 29, 2020 10:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Accrelist scraps plans to convert S$4m convertible loan

CATALIST-LISTED Accrelist on Tuesday said it has scrapped plans to exercise its conversion right under the S$4...

Sep 29, 2020 10:12 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan defence chief says no signs China is preparing for war

[TAIPEI] There are no signs that China is preparing for all-out war with Taiwan, such as massing troops along its...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Another childcare-related property for sale; EOI exercise at S$14.8m guide price

CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust unitholders vote in favour of proposed merger

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.