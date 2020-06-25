You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Lab to drive innovations in building technology for post-Covid era

The lab set up by Johnson Controls and the EDB aims to find solutions to meet growth in contactless applications
Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BT_20200625_RMJOHNSON25_4155465.jpg
The Johnson Controls Asia- Pacific HQ in Shanghai. The company's innovation lab in Singapore will share some features, such as a flexible furniture set-up.
PHOTO: JOHNSON CONTROLS

Singapore

JOHNSON Controls on Wednesday said it is partnering the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) to set up a S$50 million innovation lab to drive artificial intelligence-based innovations for the Republic's built-environment industry.

Johnson Controls, which provides...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Parties stake out the ground in a social media-focused election

Opposition parties go big on social media

PAP's first slate of new faces hail from diverse sectors

New PAP candidates to fight for low-wage earners, SMEs, sustainability

Lee Hsien Yang joins Progress Singapore Party

An election with plenty at stake for every political party

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea trade minister runs for WTO top job

[Geneva] South Korea has nominated Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee to become the next director-general of the World...

Jun 25, 2020 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Beware second wave of coronavirus, medics warn Britain

[LONDON] A second coronavirus wave is a real risk for the United Kingdom and local flare-ups are likely, major...

Jun 25, 2020 12:10 AM
Banking & Finance

China's debt relief to support some stressed emerging markets, says Fitch

[LONDON] China's pledge to relieve the debt burden owed to it by some emerging market governments could ease near-...

Jun 25, 2020 12:07 AM
Banking & Finance

RBS to cut up to 90 staff in US investment-banking overhaul

[LONDON] Royal Bank of Scotland Group is set to trim about a fifth of its US-based workforce as the state-backed UK...

Jun 24, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese billionaire Wong Kwong Yu released on parole

[BEIJING] The founder of Chinese electronics retail giant Gome Retail Holdings has been released on parole after...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.