Lab to drive innovations in building technology for post-Covid era

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
JOHNSON Controls on Wednesday said it is partnering the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) to set up a S$50 million innovation lab to drive artificial intelligence-based innovations for the Republic's built-environment industry.
Johnson Controls, which provides...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes