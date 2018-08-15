You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Lack of food pushes 2.3m to flee Venezuela: UN

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 7:00 AM

COLOMBIA-ECUADOR-VENEZUELA-MIGRATION-003041.jpg
About 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled their crisis-hit country mainly because of a lack of food as severe shortages of medicine has left thousands at risk, the UN spokesman said Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] About 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled their crisis-hit country mainly because of a lack of food as severe shortages of medicine has left thousands at risk, the UN spokesman said Tuesday.

The Venezuelans have fled to Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Brazil.

"People cite the lack of food as their main reason for leaving," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric. About 1.3 million Venezuelans are suffering from malnourishment.

Severe shortages of medicine and medical supplies have led to a "sharp deterioration of the quality of hospitals," he said, citing UN humanitarian officials.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

More than 100,000 Venezuelans living with HIV/Aids are "at risk due to lack of access to necessary medication," he said.

Diseases that had been eradicated such as measles, malaria, tuberculosis and diphtheria have reappeared and are on the rise.

Oil-rich Venezuela has been in an economic freefall since a drop in oil prices in 2014 left a gaping hole in the country's finances.

President Nicolas Maduro has faced criticism for his handling of the economy and accusations that he is sliding towards authoritarianism.

AFP

Government & Economy

Manafort case nears close as defence rests without calling witnesses

US defence chief woos Brazil as Chinese influence grows

US denies China policy change after Taiwan leader speech in LA

Police probe 'terrorist' car attack outside UK parliament

North Korea talks moving 'in right direction': US

China growth loses momentum in July as trade war with US unfolds

Editor's Choice

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

BT_20180815_AGNOBLE15_3531745.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble reports US$128m loss for Q2 ahead of pivotal shareholder meeting

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
3 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
4 PayNow Corporate launched today
5 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

HONG_KONG-POLITICS-PROTEST-095735.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Government & Economy

China growth loses momentum in July as trade war with US unfolds

file6udvopptct4cijw8ngr.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Joint edition of SBF and Business China forums this year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening