You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Lagarde cautious on climate role for ECB

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 10:55 AM

nz_lagarde_031256.jpg
European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde told lawmakers Monday she was keen to weave thinking on climate change into the institution's work, but stressed its main task remains price stability.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde told lawmakers Monday she was keen to weave thinking on climate change into the institution's work, but stressed its main task remains price stability.

"I am fundamentally convinced that fighting climate change has to be central and high priority," Ms Lagarde told European Parliament lawmakers in Brussels, although "the ECB's mandate is not climate change".

That "doesn't stop us from having to look into our operations and identifying how we can be effective," she added.

Ms Lagarde said climate change effects should be built into the ECB's economic models, into its judgements of the risks faced by major banks it supervises, into investment decisions under its "quantitative easing" (QE) bond-buying programme and in management of its pension fund.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As well as multiple questions for Ms Lagarde from MEPs during her two-hour question and answer session, academics and civil society groups like Greenpeace or charity Caritas France have pressured the ECB to act on climate.

SEE ALSO

Greta Thunberg nearing Spain in time for climate summit

"The most powerful financial institution in Europe cannot just sit passively as we witness a growing environmental crisis," they wrote in an open letter last week.

Ms Lagarde took office soon after the ECB's governing council agreed to restart mass purchases of government and corporate bonds from November.

Although QE is designed to boost growth and raise inflation towards its just-below-two-percent target, critics argue the ECB could also channel its private sector bond purchases away from fossil fuels and other "brown" sectors harmful to the environment.

But Ms Lagarde's previous gestures towards climate action were met with stern warnings from the head of Germany's powerful Bundesbank (central bank) Jens Weidmann.

Her stance "does not turn us into having as mandate number one the fight against climate change," Ms Lagarde said Monday, adding that she could "agree with Mr Weidmann".

"This is a matter where clearly governments, policymakers have the key role to play," she said.

 

AFP

Government & Economy

Protests test sympathies of Chinese mainlanders in Hong Kong

Singapore business sentiment up slightly in Q1 2020: poll

Hong Kong government to introduce fourth round of relief measures

Japan preparing 13 trillion yen economic stimulus package: sources

Trump says US bill on Hong Kong doesn't help China trade talks

US vows 100% tariffs on French Champagne, cheese, handbags over digital tax

BREAKING

Dec 3, 2019 11:11 AM
Government & Economy

Protests test sympathies of Chinese mainlanders in Hong Kong

[HONG KONG] For mainlanders in Hong Kong, the city's protests pose a complicated challenge, with even some who...

Dec 3, 2019 11:10 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore business sentiment up slightly in Q1 2020: poll

BUSINESS sentiment among local firms has risen slightly for the first quarter of 2020, with the services sector...

Dec 3, 2019 10:52 AM
Transport

Changi Airport Group committing S$10m to upskill staff for digital transformation

CHANGI Airport Group (CAG) is committing S$10 million over two years to upskill its 2,000 employees in a bid to...

Dec 3, 2019 10:44 AM
Real Estate

Private housing supply from H1 2020 GLS holds steady: MND

THE government is keeping the supply of private residential units mostly unchanged for the first-half 2020...

Dec 3, 2019 10:41 AM
Consumer

Japan's Astellas Pharma to buy Audentes for US$3b in gene therapy push

[TOKYO] Japan's Astellas Pharma on Monday agreed to buy Audentes Therapeutics for approximately US$3 billion in cash...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly