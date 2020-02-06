You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Lagarde says ECB running out of room to fight global threats

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 9:30 PM

doc7967hdw4hkmtbjhp551_doc78botytq6qb1mw6wl6ta.jpg
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said a decade of crisis fighting has left policy makers with few options for more monetary stimulus, just as new concerns such as the coronavirus outbreak arise.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said a decade of crisis fighting has left policy makers with few options for more monetary stimulus, just as new concerns such as the coronavirus outbreak arise.

Ms Lagarde said that while the euro zone's domestic economy remains "resilient," lingering global threats could undermine the recent stabilisation in activity, and uncertainties remain elevated. The warning came just hours after data showed a huge drop in Germany factory orders, indicating the manufacturing recession in Europe's largest economy is far from over.

Fundamental economic trends and "the legacy of the financial crisis have driven interest rates down," Ms Lagarde told European Parliament lawmakers on Thursday. "This low interest rate and low inflation environment has significantly reduced the scope for the ECB and other central banks worldwide to ease monetary policy in the face of an economic downturn."

The reference to "significantly" reduced space was stronger than the ECB's statement late last month, when it announced a strategic review into the reasons for low inflation and how to tackle it. It's partly an acknowledgment of rising concern that the loose policy threatens financial stability by squeezing bank margins and driving asset prices - such as stocks and real estate - to unsustainable levels.

Vice President Luis De Guindos said at a separate event in Madrid that the side effects from policies such as negative interest rate and quantitative easing are becoming "more tangible."

SEE ALSO

ECB's Lagarde warns coronavirus adds to economic uncertainty

Ms Lagarde's message was also aimed at governments though -- signaling that they need to step in with fiscal support.

"We have indicated clearly that where there is fiscal space it would be appropriate for policy makers to actually use that fiscal space in order to support the euro-area economy," she said, while declining to name specific countries.

Ms Lagarde said structural changes in the global economy - aging populations and declining trend growth - mean it's the right time for the ECB to embark on its review. While the inflation goal of "below, but close to, 2 per cent" will be the primary focus, the president also said climate change, technology and finance will impact prices.

The coronavirus outbreak has become the most immediate concern for some central bankers. The Bank of Thailand on Wednesday cut its key interest rate to a record low, and the Philippine governor hinted a similar move was imminent there. The Monetary Authority of Singapore said there is "sufficient room" for its currency to ease if the virus weakens the economy.

Ms Lagarde said a day earlier that the outbreak has added to economic uncertainty, as did Executive Board member Philip Lane, the ECB's chief economist. Mr Lane's predecessor, Peter Praet, told Bloomberg Television on Thursday that the ECB should be wary of rushing in too soon though.

"What worries me probably more - the sort of of perception you know, especially in financial markets, that central banks always have to react," he said. "Every time you get a shock in the system you get high expectations of a reaction of the central bank that's quickly incorporated in market expectations. But there's only so much a central bank can do."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Indonesia warns of US$4b hit to tourism if virus disruption extended

China to halve tariffs on some US imports as virus risks grow

Container logistics sector to get productivity boost with e-payment solution

Impact of novel coronavirus to be larger but shorter-lived than Sars: StanChart economists

Philippines central bank chief says better to cut rates soon

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 09:01 PM
Banking & Finance

China drafts banks, brokerages and funds into war on virus

[SHANGHAI] China's President Xi Jinping is enlisting the state-dominated financial sector in a war against a virus...

Feb 6, 2020 08:59 PM
Companies & Markets

Don Agro International seeks to raise S$5.1m in Catalist IPO

DON Agro International on Thursday announced it has launched its initial public offering (IPO), and is aiming to...

Feb 6, 2020 08:44 PM
Companies & Markets

F&N posts 4.6% rise in Q1 net profit to S$39.7m on higher revenue

FRASER & Neave (F&N) on Thursday saw first-quarter net profit rise 4.6 per cent to S$39.7 million on the...

Feb 6, 2020 07:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Starland Holdings warns of 'significantly lower' FY2019 profit, revenue

STARLAND Holdings is expecting to post a "significantly lower" revenue and profit for FY2019, according to its...

Feb 6, 2020 06:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Listing of student accommodation assets 'a possibility': SPH

LISTING its purpose-built student accommodation assets is "a possibility", among other opportunities it seeks to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly