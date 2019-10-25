You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Lagarde wants to end ECB infighting, Spiegel reports

Fri, Oct 25, 2019 - 11:01 PM

file77l6ir3szx2gezf320a.jpg
In-coming ECB chief Christine Lagarde is keen to end infighting at the European Central Bank after a public spat between rate setters created rare discord
AFP

[FRANKFURT] In-coming ECB chief Christine Lagarde is keen to end infighting at the European Central Bank after a public spat between rate setters created rare discord, she told German magazine Der Spiegel.

"We should now concentrate on how we can find common ground again in the future," she was quoted as saying. "I'm always looking for the common ground and bring the different opinions together."

The ECB approved a stimulus package last month, but a third of policymakers were against new bond purchases and some publicly disapproved of the measure, creating unprecedented disharmony at an institution that normally takes decisions by consensus.

Ms Lagarde added that she aims to start a broader policy review as soon as she takes office and will involve members of the rate-setting Governing Council from an early stage.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

She also repeated a standard message of Mario Draghi, her predecessor at the ECB, that fiscal policy needs to do more to lift growth and inflation.

SEE ALSO

Eurozone economy needs ongoing stimulus: Draghi

Ms Lagarde said she also wants to bring the ECB's work closer to the general public and gives high priority to issues such as climate change and increasing the proportion of women in the financial world. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment pares gains as economic outlook dims

EU shelves Brexit delay decision as Britain squabbles over election

Erdogan files complaint after French magazine calls him 'The Eradicator'

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Norway wealth fund grows to record 10t crowns

North Korea asks South to discuss removal of 'capitalist' Mt Kumgang facilities

BREAKING

Oct 25, 2019 10:45 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment pares gains as economic outlook dims

[WASHINGTON] US consumer sentiment pared gains from earlier in October while remaining elevated, suggesting...

Oct 25, 2019 10:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

Reaping wind at sea could become US$1t industry says IEA

[COPENHAGEN] Offshore wind could become a cornerstone of the world's power supply as steep cost reductions and...

Oct 25, 2019 10:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Higher Festival Walk rents, stronger HKD, yen boost MNACT Q2 DPU

HIGHER rental income from Festival Walk and higher average rates of Hong Kong dollar and Japanese yen boosted ...

Oct 25, 2019 10:10 PM
Companies & Markets

HPH Trust Q3 earnings dip due to higher taxation

HUTCHISON Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust) on Friday posted a 2.9 per cent drop in profit attributable to unitholders...

Oct 25, 2019 09:54 PM
Stocks

Wall Street slips at open as Amazon weighs

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened marginally lower on Friday, as a dour sales forecast from Amazon overshadowed another...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly