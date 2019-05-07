Land costs to expand IRs: S$1.3b for MBS, S$1b for RWS

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
LAND to expand Singapore's two integrated resorts (IRs) will cost S$1.3 billion for the 3.3 hectare site for Marina Bay Sands (MBS), while Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has set aside S$1 billion to intensify the use of its existing land and to buy around one hectare of new land.
