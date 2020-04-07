You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Landlords should share pain, but tenants also shouldn't take advantage: Shanmugam

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 4:33 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

COMMERCIAL landlords should take on their fair share of the pain that businesses are now facing, but tenants also should not take advantage of the situation, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam in Parliament on Tuesday, in the second reading debate of a Bill to temporarily shield businesses from contractual obligations such as paying rent.

The Bill will allow a tenant whose business is affected by the coronavirus outbreak is defer rental payments for up to six months, and protect the tenant from legal action or lease termination due to unpaid rent.

This "substantial" intervention by the government is intended to give tenants breathing space to adjust their businesses and survive in the medium term. 

It should also be seen together with other measures that the government and the financial industry have announced to provide cash flow relief for businesses, Mr Shanmugam added. 

Tenants must show that they are unable to pay rent during the prescribed period, and that the inability to pay is to a "material extent" caused by a Covid-19 event. Those that are able to pay rent do not qualify. 

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong: Stocks see another healthy rally

For example, Mr Shanmugam cited how Adidas was widely criticised for taking advantage of a similar legislation in Germany so as to not pay rent - despite reportedly making billions of euros in profit last year. 

However, the provisions for tenants have drawn concerns from industry players, including the Reit Association of Singapore (Reitas), for the potential impact to landlords' income and financial obligations, and subsequent ripple effects on the banking and real estate sectors. 

Mr Shanmugam said that the government is not being "anti-landlord". In acknowledging some of the worries, he noted that landlords will benefit from the support packages announced by the government. They also have two to three months of security deposits to partly offset any rent losses.

Landlords have also enjoyed years of low taxes and good governance in Singapore. He thus urged them to now look at broader concerns beyond financial returns. If hurting businesses are not helped, the "entire business ecosystem could crash". 

That said, if landlords find that tenants are taking advantage of the situation, they should inform the Ministry of Law, he noted.

Government & Economy

UK Foreign Minister in charge, will decide on lockdown measures

Need for temporary relief amid Covid-19 despite sanctity of contracts: Shanmugam

'Escape from Tokyo' hot topic in Japan as state of emergency looms

Singapore enlists grounded air crew for virus prevention service

South Africa's net foreign reserves fall to US$44.8b in March

Dubai extends closure of commercial activities until April 18

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 04:40 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks see another healthy rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks enjoyed another healthy rally Tuesday, in line with an Asia-wide advance and following...

Apr 7, 2020 04:30 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares climb as coronavirus cases slow

[FRANKFURT] European shares rallied for a second straight day on Tuesday, with investors focusing on early signs...

Apr 7, 2020 04:26 PM
Real Estate

UK housing market on hold due to coronavirus crisis: Halifax

[LONDON] Britain's housing market is largely on pause due to the government's coronavirus lockdown which will make...

Apr 7, 2020 04:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Olam's processing facilities to remain operational, staff on staggered shifts

AGRI-FOOD giant Olam International is keeping processing facilities operational where local regulations allow, and...

Apr 7, 2020 04:05 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend gains on signs of coronavirus slowdown

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, building on the previous session's near 4 per cent jump, as investors...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.