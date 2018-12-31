You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Landslide victory for Bangladesh ruler in polls hit by violence

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 11:36 AM

BP_Sheikh Hasina_311218_32.jpg
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party won almost 90 per cent of the seats to give the premier an unprecedented fourth term in a vote marked by tight security, violence and a crackdown on the opposition.
PHOTO: AFP

[DHAKA] Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party won almost 90 per cent of the seats to give the premier an unprecedented fourth term in a vote marked by tight security, violence and a crackdown on the opposition.

Hasina's Awami League won 267 of the 299 seats up for a vote, Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed told reporters in Dhaka. The victory allows the ruling party to form a government for a third-straight term, and Hasina's fourth as prime minister since 1996. The opposition alliance, led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party that called the polls a "farcical election," won seven seats.

The results put Hasina, 71, in position to extend her rule as the longest-serving premier since the nation became independent in 1971. More than 8,000 activists and leaders from the opposition alliance have been arrested since voting was announced in November, according to the rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party. BNP leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is now in jail, and her son was recently sentenced in absentia to life in prison.

Hasina, who has overseen a harsh security crackdown after terrorist attacks , pledged to accelerate annual economic growth to 10 per cent in the next five years and add 12.8 million jobs. The message has helped her woo voters in a contested campaign after the opposition decided not to repeat its previous election boycott.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Garment exporters, which account for 13 per cent of gross domestic product and sell to companies including Marks & Spencer Group Plc and Calvin Klein Inc., have benefited from the security. The apparel industry aims to take annual overseas sales to US$50 billion by 2021 from US$30 billion.

Companies are hoping the good economic times can endure this period of heightened volatility in a nation with a long history of political violence.

Still, the government has been criticized by the administration of US President Donald Trump for failing to allow US-sponsored international election monitors into the country, with the State Department issuing a statement on Dec. 21 urging the poll to be conducted free of "harassment, intimidation, or violence."

In response, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said 175 election observers had been accredited, along with 118 local organizations and 25,920 observers who've been approved to monitor the polls.

Bangladesh's parliament has a single 350-seat chamber with 300 elected representatives. Polls for 299 seats were held Sunday.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Singapore's Q4 growth seen steady, but trade war casts shadow

Singapore bank lending flat in November: MAS data

North Korea's Kim sent message to Trump on nuclear talks: report

China slowdown continues with factory gauge down to 2016 level

Cyberattack disrupts printing of major US newspapers

Brexit sends Britons seeking Irish passports up 22% in 2018

Editor's Choice

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_KRALLIANZ_3655294.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

BT_20181231_KOPI31_3655316.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia Smelting Corp fires up as tin demand shines

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
3 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
4 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
5 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand

Must Read

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_UWOUTLOOK3160VG_3655308.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019

BT_20181231_NAHTREND31_3655314.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia's emerging markets seen bringing more pain to investors in 2019

BP_ChinaProp_311218_5.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Real Estate

China’s property market strains the world

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening