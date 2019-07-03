You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Last month hottest June on record: EU satellite agency

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 12:17 AM

doc761qu3h61gg1a34h1o5v_doc7617pe5m9jqe6uvw4s3.jpg
Firefighters are seen near wildfires in Alto de la Centenera, near Cuevas del Valle, Spain June 29, 2019.Global readings taken by the EU-ran Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) showed European temperatures were around 2C hotter than normal, and globally Earth was 0.1C hotter than the previous June record.
REUTERS

[PARIS] Last month was the hottest June ever recorded with soaring temperatures worldwide capped off by a record-breaking heatwave across Western Europe, satellite data showed Tuesday.

Global readings taken by the EU-ran Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) showed European temperatures were around 2C hotter than normal, and globally Earth was 0.1C hotter than the previous June record.

The heatwave last week smashed national records for the hottest single day as scorching weather spread across Europe from the Sahara. It was so intense that temperatures were as much as 10C higher than normal across France, Germany, northern Spain and Italy.

The Copernicus team said it was difficult to attribute the record-breaking month "directly" to climate change, but a separate analysis Tuesday from an international team of scientists said global warming had made the heatwave at least five times more likely.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Merging satellite data with historic temperature charts, C3S found June 2019 was 3C hotter across Europe than the baseline average between 1850-1900.

"Our data show that the temperatures over the southwestern region of Europe during the last week of June were unusually high," said Jean-Noel Thepaut, head of C3S.

"Although this was exceptional, we are likely to see more of these events in the future due to climate change."

AFP

Government & Economy

Lagarde seen in pole position to replace ECB's Draghi

Europeans keen to avoid reimposing UN sanctions

Heaviest rainfall in more than a decade paralyses Mumbai, home to 20 million people

UK warns China of consequences over Hong Kong freedoms

Sri Lanka police chief, ex defence chief arrested over Easter attacks failures

Australian government poised to secure A$158b tax cut plan

Editor's Choice

nwy_sgx_020719_03_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

nwy_SGX1_020719_06_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld's offer to raise S$71.4m kicks off bunch of new IPOs on SGX

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
4 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office
5 Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

Must Read

Image 1_Funan retail leasing ahead of 28 Jun.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore sees jump in M&A value for H1 at US$17.1b; S-E Asia bucks downtrend

doc761m45dwbzm1296nwne8_doc75ue9r20ssmw8ihseuq.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nwy_MANUFACTURING_020719_64_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms' payment performance worsens in Q2: SCCB

Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening