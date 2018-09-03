You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Latin American nations discuss Venezuelan migrant crisis

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 10:17 AM

BP_migrants_030918_68.jpg
Ministers from a dozen Latin American nations start a two-day meeting in Ecuador Monday on how they can cooperate to end the massive Venezuelan migrant crisis that has jolted the region.
PHOTO: AFP

[QUITO] Ministers from a dozen Latin American nations start a two-day meeting in Ecuador Monday on how they can cooperate to end the massive Venezuelan migrant crisis that has jolted the region.

Officials will discuss calls for international funding for overwhelmed public services and whether to impose tighter restrictions to curb migrant flows in the first concerted drive to agree a common policy on the crisis.

The two-day meeting is scheduled to conclude with a joint statement on Tuesday, the host Ecuador said.

"A regional effort will help our countries respond better to these situations, so that we can coordinate efforts and provide humanitarian assistance to people on the move," Ecuador's Foreign Minister Jose Valencia told reporters ahead of the talks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Colombia, Ecuador and Peru have all called for more funding from developed countries to assist their utterly overwhelmed public services.

The three countries have received the bulk of migrants flowing out of Venezuela.

The EU announced a US$35 million aid package on Friday to support Venezuelans both at home and in host countries.

Ministers from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay will be present at the Quito meeting, Ecuadoran officials said.

Venezuela and its ally Bolivia have also been invited, but by late Sunday had not signalled they would attend, officials here said.

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans are teeming into neighboring countries, fleeing a collapsing economy under President Nicolas Maduro, with falling oil prices and mismanagement leading to shortages of food and medicine.

"It is essential that each country take its share of responsibility," said Santiago Chavez, Ecuador's Deputy Minister of Human Mobility.

Chavez said that would include Venezuela, which will be asked to "implement policies" so that Venezuelan migration "can at least be adequately addressed in the host country."

Countries across the South America traversed by Venezuelan migrants have vastly differing entry requirements, with some requiring no more than an ID, while others have toughened their restrictions to try to control the flow of migrants.

Ecuador's ombudsman, Ernesto Pazmino, said "all governments should make their countries more flexible in order to cushion this humanitarian crisis."

INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE

Human rights lawyer Daniela Salazar said governments needed to attack the causes of migration, and not only look at its consequences.

"As governments feel that this is affecting them, at least that will help them not to look the other way, and really put enough international pressure in place to urge change in the political situation in Venezuela," said Prof Salazar, who's from the Quito's San Francisco University.

Mr Chavez said an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) on September 5 would be the appropriate setting for a political discussion on Venezuela.

"In Quito, we are going to focus on the issue on more pragmatic, less political issues," he said.

Mr Chavez said the Quito meeting would focus on countries' funding needs for migrant health, education and development projects.

Prof Salazar said he was concerned that despite the fact that an immigration crisis had been coming "until now there is no real plan by governments to welcome people."

Mr Pazmino said the exodus "exceeded all expectations and countries of the Americas have to establish strategies, a regional contingency plan, to alleviate this crisis caused by the wave of emigration."

AFP

Government & Economy

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng acquitted of corruption charges

Australian retail sales fizzle out in July, A$ skids

Back to school for French kids... without their phones

China bans pig travel from African swine fever regions as 6th case detected

China will promote reform, opening of bond market: PBOC deputy governor

China blocks Australian state broadcaster ABC's website

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

1 Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use
2 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
3 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
4 Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase
5 ESR-Reit unitholders approve Viva Industrial Trust merger
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BP_Lim Guan Eng_030918_67.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng acquitted of corruption charges

Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Johor's Forest City golf course opens even as mega-project's fate is unclear

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening